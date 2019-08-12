Revs Blank Rockers in Sunday's Finale

(High Point, NC): The York Revolution avoided a series sweep as Ricky Schafer and three relievers combined on a 2-0 shutout victory over the High Point Rockers on Sunday afternoon at BB&T Point Ballpark. The Revs improve to 20-10 in the second half with the win and increase their division lead to 1.5 games in first place. York's road trip continues to Long Island on Tuesday night following Monday's off day.

Schafer (2-1) worked six shutout innings for the second time in his first three starts, keeping the Rockers off balance all afternoon. The righty allowed just five hits and walked three while striking out five, and maneuvered around leadoff base runners in four of his six frames. Schafer benefited from double play ground balls in the first and third innings while leaving the bases loaded in the second. He also received a clutch defensive play from center fielder Justin Trapp who made a great sliding grab to rob Jared Mitchell of a potential bloop RBI hit in the fifth, keeping the Revs ahead 1-0 at the time.

York opened the scoring in the top of the third inning. Alvaro Rondon led things off with a walk and stole second before advancing to third on a wild pitch. He scored from there with one out as Angelys Nina socked a line drive sac fly to left for the game's first run and a 1-0 lead.

Telvin Nash doubled the Revs' lead in the top of the sixth, crushing a solo home run to left-center, his league-leading 32nd of the season to make it 2-0. The blast was Nash's sixth in the last 11 games, and pulls him within two of the Revs' single-season franchise record of 34 set by Chris Nowak in 2012.

The Revs bullpen was lights out to complete the shutout. Cesar Cabral allowed a leadoff infield single to Michael Russell in the seventh but retired his next three batters, while Josh Judy and Jameson McGrane each worked perfect frames to close it out. Combined, the bullpen retired the final nine Rockers batters. Judy earned his team leading 12th hold and McGrane nailed down his 14th save in as many opportunities.

Notes: The shutout win is the Revs' sixth of the season and first since an 11-0 win vs. High Point on June 10 which kicked off a stretch on which the Revs are now 41-15. The Revs have notched three of their six shutouts against High Point including two in North Carolina, accounting for both of their wins at BB&T Point; both have come in series finales to avoid sweeps. York avoids a sweep with a victory in the finale for a second consecutive series overall. Judy logged his 600th minor league strike out, freezing Mitchell to begin the eighth. McGrane's 14 saves are now seventh-most in a season in Revs history. York righty Ricky Eusebio (0-1, 2.19) faces Long Island lefty Darin Downs (3-3, 2.72) in Tuesday's opener at 6:35 p.m. in Central Islip, NY. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and WOYK on YouTube beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

