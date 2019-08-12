Tuesday's Game vs. York Postponed

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Tuesday's (August 13) game between the Long Island Ducks and York Revolution at Bethpage Ballpark has been postponed due to potentially severe inclement weather forecast for the area.

Tuesday's (8/13) game will be made up on Wednesday, August 14, as part of a single-admission doubleheader. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Game two will begin approximately 20-25 minutes following the completion of game one, and both games are slated for seven innings.

Tickets for Tuesday's (8/13) game can be exchanged at the Bethpage Ballpark box office for any remaining 2019 Long Island Ducks home game, subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged at the box office and cannot be exchanged online or by phone.

Tuesday's (8/13) originally scheduled Irish Heritage Night and Jersey Auction, presented by Shandon Court, has also been rescheduled and will now take place on Tuesday, August 27, when the Ducks host the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday's (8/14) Great Plesser's Giveaway, presented by Plesser's Appliances, will now take place during game one only on Wednesday.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

