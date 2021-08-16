Revs Bash Trio of Homers But Fall in Double Dip at Gastonia

(Gastonia, NC): Osmy Gregorio went yard twice and Nellie Rodriguez blasted another long ball but the York Revolution suffered a doubleheader sweep to the Gastonia Honey Hunters, falling 5-2 and 7-2 on Sunday afternoon at CaroMont Health Park.

Gastonia struck first in the opener, plating an unearned run in the second on an RBI ground out from Manuel Geraldo.

York tied the game in the fifth as Gregorio hammered his first home run of the day on a solo shot to left with two outs in the inning.

The Honey Hunters responded right away as Boog Powell worked a two-out walk, and Jason Rogers launched a two-run homer off the light tower behind the left field foul pole for a 3-1 lead.

Gastonia added RBI singles from Geraldo and Jordan Howard for a 5-1 advantage.

Gregorio drilled his second homer of the day on a solo shot to left with two outs in the seventh, capping the scoring. It was the first multi-homer game of his pro career and the Revs' fourth by an individual this season.

York starter Austin Nicely (5-7) absorbed the loss despite allowing just three runs (two earned) on four hits over five innings.

Gastonia starter AJ Merkel (5-2) limited York to one run on three hits in 5.2 innings to pick up the win.

The Honey Hunters built a lead early in the second game as Joshua Sale came across on a balk by Revs starter Eduardo Rivera for the game's first run in the bottom of the second.

Gastonia took advantage of two York errors to put up five unearned runs in the third as Powell crossed on a wild pitch, Jake Skole nailed a three-run opposite field homer to left-center, and Emmanuel Tapia followed with a homer to left-center of his own on the very next pitch as the Honey Hunters built a 6-0 lead through three.

Rodriguez clobbered a two-run homer to left-center in the top of the fourth, giving him 10 home runs and 41 RBI on the season in just 42 games played with York. He has now driven in 15 runs in his last 10 games, and eight in the last four contests.

Gastonia added an insurance run on a Tapia single to center in the sixth for the 7-2 final.

The Revs drop the final two in Gastonia following a 16-1 win in Friday's opener, and will look to rebound as the road trip continues on Tuesday night at Southern Maryland with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and the WOYK YouTube channel beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

