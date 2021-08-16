Momentous Sports & Entertainment Launches to Elevate Lifestyle Experiences in Charlotte Metro Area and Beyond

Gastonia, NC - Today, The Velocity Companies Chief Executive Officer and Gastonia Honey Hunters Team Owner, Brandon Bellamy, announced the launch of Momentous Sports and Entertainment, a company designed to deliver thrilling moments through unique events that shape the core memories of our lives. Momentous is sports and entertainment redefined.

Momentous Sports & Entertainment is a turn-key sports and entertainment group, building professional teams, developing state of the art venues, hosting a variety of local sporting events, attracting top music talent, and promoting lively festivals and events that invigorate the communities it calls home.

"We are thoroughly excited about the launch of Momentous Sports & Entertainment," said Team Owner Brandon Bellamy. "There are few things in life that have the power to shape character and create lasting memories unlike any other - sports and entertainment top the list. These moments are life's greatest gifts - this is the currency of Momentous Sports & Entertainment. We look forward to creating unique, custom experiences in the Charlotte metropolitan area and beyond. "

As a kickoff to the launch, Momentous is bringing two unique experiences to CaroMont Health Park in addition Gastonia Honey Hunters inaugural season:

Southern Momma An Em Comedy Show, September 11, 2021 - Darren Knight's Southern Momma An Em Comedy Show, produced by John Edmonds Kozma, features Comedians Red Squirrel and Gary Cargal. Darren Knight, aka Southern Momma from Munford, Alabama, is the fastest rising comedian in American history. Variety magazine picked Darren as 10 Comics to Watch in 2018. He has cultivated a massive online presence, accumulating over a billion views across multiple social media platforms. Darren has been performing on stage for 4 years, selling out theatres and casinos nationwide. He has been compared to Jeff Foxworthy, as the next star of redneck comedy. Tickets: www.momentousse.com/events

AML Wrestling Showcase, October 1, 2021 - AML Wrestling showcases some of professional wrestling's top talent and future stars battling for supremacy in the squared circle. Tickets: www.momentousse.com/events

To experience sports and entertainment redefined, visit www.momentousse.com or call 704.874.1812.

