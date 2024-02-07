Revs Announce Weekly Promotions

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution looks to make 2024 the biggest and best season yet.

Revolution officials today released the second chapter of the team's promotional schedule for its upcoming 17th season. Headlining this week's list of promotions is the announcement of a giveaway every Friday, either enter-to-win or giveaways of great Revolution collectibles. Specific giveaways will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Fans have come to expect giveaways periodically throughout the season, but we wanted to blow them out of the water by offering something to take home every Friday," said General Manager John Gibson.

The team also announced the rest of their weekly promotions including some fan favorites that will be returning from the 2023 season.

Inside-the-Park fireworks every Saturday makes a return for the 2024 season due to high demand with support from sponsors like Explore York, Glatfelter Insurance Group, Ace Distributing Blue Moon Light, PA Lottery, and York College of Pennsylvania.

Gibson added that the Revolution still has opportunities for area businesses interested in sponsoring fireworks presentations and being linked and promoted with one of the most popular elements of a Revolution season. Interested businesses should email Vice President of Business Development Nate Tile at ntile@yorkrevolution.com.

Tuesdays will be Silver Sluggers presented by WellSpan Sports Medicine. Silver Sluggers is a ticket plan for Revolution fans who are 55 and older. Sluggers receive a ticket to all nine Tuesday home games, plus two bonus holiday Monday games. Click here for more information and to purchase.

Team dog Rosie will be excited to welcome back all her favorite friends on Wednesdays with Bark in the Park. Sign your pup up for the Woof Pack presented by Central Bark Doggy Day Care and get six field box vouchers to be used for any Bark in the Park game, a punch card for six free pup cups at DownTown Depot at WellSpan Park, and more. Click here for more information and to purchase. Wednesdays will also be Winning Wednesday presented by the PA Lottery where if the Revolution win on that Wednesday, fans in attendance will get a free ticket to the next Wednesday home game.

On Thursdays in 2024, fans are encouraged to bring canned goods as donations in exchange for a free ticket for Hunger Free Thursday presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union. Fans can bring canned goods to the Shipley Energy Ticket Office or to the food bank vehicle on the Brooks Robinson Plaza.

Capping off the weekend will be Sunday Funday presented by Weis Markets. Sunday Funday will include the same festivities as last year, but with a twist. Pregame catch on the field will take place as in 2023. However, the Revolution added a Sunday Funday spin to the pregame autograph session. For the 2024 season, the Revs officials announced specialty autograph sessions with select players with collectable baseball cards. Kids will still be able to round the bases after the game.

Revolution season memberships are currently available at www.yorkrevolution.com or by calling (717) 801-HITS.

