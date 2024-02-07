2024 Individual Game Tickets on Sale Now

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks have announced that individual game tickets for the 2024 season are now on sale.

Tickets can be purchased online at LIDucks.com by clicking the "Buy Tickets" icon at the top of the page. Additionally, fans may call (631) 940-TIXX or visit the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early to ensure the best availability.

Everyone who orders individual tickets today will be entered into a raffle. One lucky grand prize winner will enjoy an exclusive Fan Appreciation Day VIP Experience. Each ticket purchased today will count as one raffle entry. This exclusive experience will take place on Sunday, September 15, and includes:

Owner's Luxury Suite for the game

Meet-and-Greet with Ducks manager Lew Ford

Join Lew for the pregame lineup card exchange

Ceremonial First Pitch

The box office and phone ticket hotline will remain open Monday-Friday from 10:00-5:00. Additionally, the 2024 preliminary promotional schedule has been announced and can be viewed at LIDucks.com.

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

