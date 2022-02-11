Revs Announce Start of Single Ticket Sales for 15th Season

(York, Pa.) - Single-game tickets for the York Revolution's historic 15th season will go on sale next Thursday, February 17, 2022, the team announced today.

The three-time Atlantic League champions also announced game times for the 2022 season. Weeknight and Saturday games will typically start at 6:30 p.m., and Sundays will start at 2:00 p.m. A few special occasions will prompt special start times:

The team's Baseball in Education games on May 5 and May 19 will start at 11:00 a.m.

The game held during July4York presented by Traditions Bank on July 4 will start at 4:30 p.m.

The July 21 Camp Day game will start at 11:00 a.m.

The Revs' Midnight Madness game on July 22 will start at 10:00 p.m. (yes, you read that right! Told you it was "Madness.")

The game on Labor Day, September 5, will start at 4:30 p.m.

Gates for each home game will open one hour before game time.

Beginning Thursday, fans will be able to purchase tickets to any of the team's 69 home games by visiting the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at PeoplesBank Park, calling (717) 801-HITS (4487), or visiting www.yorkrevolution.com.

While inflation has increased prices everywhere else, team officials happily confirmed Revolution tickets prices have again not increased. Dugout box seats remain $15 in advance, field box seats are still $13 in advance, and Appell Memorial Lawn seats are just $9 in advance. Day-of-game prices continue to be $2 more than tickets in advance.

