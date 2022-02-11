Crabs Re-Sign Offensive Player of the Year

(Waldorf, MD) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the signing of two players for the 2022 season on Friday afternoon, inking deals with Rubi Silva and Alfonso Reda.

Rubi Silva returns to Southern Maryland for his fifth season in the Atlantic League, and his third with the Blue Crabs. After spending the 2019 season with the Crabs, Silva joined the Charleston Dirty Birds at the beginning of the 2021 season. In 38 games with the Birds, the Cuba native posted a .263 batting average, but, when Rubi was traded to Southern Maryland on July 11th, 2021, a switch flipped. Silva went on a tear upon returning to Crustacean Nation, posting a .349 batting average in his 75 games in Southern Maryland, a clip that led the Atlantic League from mid-July through the end of the season. Silva played a key role in the Crabs' playoff run with his defense as well, playing both outfield and infield.

In the month of August, Silva was exceptionally explosive. The former Chicago Cubs prospect began the month with a four-hit game that included a franchise record seven runs batted in. He went on to hit safely in 20 of his 24 games played in the month including 13 multi-hit games. Silva was named the Atlantic League's Player of Month in August, and was named the Blue Crabs Offensive Player of the Year.

Alfonso Reda comes to Southern Maryland with for his fifth season as a professional, and his fourth in the Atlantic League. Reda, a catcher, played with the Somerset Patriots in 2017 and 2018, but enjoyed an uptick in playing time in 2021 as a member of the Charleston Dirty Birds, posting a career high .395 on-base percentage.

"As we begin to rebuild our roster, bringing Rubi back was crucial. Rubi is a game changer with the bat and the glove. Alfonso showed big improvement in 2021, and we are thrilled to add an experienced catcher to our squad," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

