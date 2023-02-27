Revolution Tickets Go on Sale Next Monday

(York, Pa.) - Sure, the team won't actually play an official game until April 28, but for many fans of the York Revolution, the 2023 season will start next Monday.

Team officials announced today that York's professional baseball club will begin selling single-game tickets for its Sweet 16 season next Monday, March 6, beginning at 10 a.m.

Available at www.yorkrevolution.com, by phone at (717) 801-HITS, and in the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at WellSpan Park, field box tickets will cost $14 in advance, dugout box tickets will cost $16 in advance, and general admission tickets for the Appell Lawn or the White Claw Terrace will cost $10 in advance. Ticket prices will increase by $2 on the day of a game.

The three-time Atlantic League Champion Revolution will host 63 home games at WellSpan Park beginning on Opening Day, Friday, May 5. The Revs will also host a game on July 4 as part of July4York presented by Traditions Bank, and the regular season will conclude Sunday, September 17.

For those who can't quite wait until that May 5 home opener, Revs officials also announced details regarding the 2023 Fan Fest. Scheduled for Saturday, April 22, the annual sneak peek at the latest Revs roster will feature an autograph session with the team, fan participation in games on the field, and a 2 p.m. exhibition game between the Revs and the Black Sox from Ridgewood, New Jersey, a self-described road warrior barnstorming team that travels the country each year. Fan Fest tickets, which will also go on sale next Monday, will be $5 in the ticket office, $3 for partial-season members, and free for full-season members. Gates will open that day at 12:30 p.m.

The Revs' 16th season will mark the first for new manager Rick Forney, who will announce more player signings at 6 p.m. tonight on Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM and 1350 WOYK.

As previously announced, the team will once again host firework displays launched from center field after every Saturday home game, and the 2023 promotional schedule is nearly complete. For more information on game themes and special events, visit www.yorkrevolution.com/promotions.

