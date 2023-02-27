Barnstormers Continue to Build with Carpenter

First baseman Joseph Carpenter, a Lancaster native and product of Cedar Crest High School, has been signed to a contract for the 2023 season, per manager Ross Peeples.

He becomes the tenth player under contract with the Barnstormers for the upcoming campaign. Nine were with the ballclub at some point during 2022.

Carpenter, 23, made an immediate splash in the professional ranks last year, singling home the go-ahead runs in the bottom of the eighth against the Long Island Ducks in his first at bat out of the college ranks. The right-handed hitter produced only one extra base hit in his first 14 games before getting hot over the season's last seven games, ripping out seven doubles, a triple, and his first pro home run, hit against Southern Maryland on September 17.

Overall, the former Delaware Blue Hen hit .297 and carried a .500 slugging percentage in his 21 regular season games with the Barnstormers. He appeared in two of the club's post-season games, going 0-for-2 with a run scored.

At Delaware, Carpenter batted over .300 in three of his four seasons. He hit a combined .297 with 18 home runs and drove home 111 runs in 154 collegiate games. He had 40 doubles.

"Carpenter probably would have gotten drafted last year if there were still more rounds," said Peeples. "He came in and did well for us. We are hoping that, after getting his feet wet last year, with some growth, he will be even better this year."

