Revolution Scores Big Jump in Attendance

(York, Pa.) - They don't completely make up for missing the postseason, but the York Revolution's 2022 attendance figures certainly soften the blow.

In a numerical exclamation point at the end of its 15th season celebration, the Revolution announced today that attendance in the 2022 season was up 28% over that of 2021. Its home games at PeoplesBank Park drew an average of 2,654 fans per game.

Team officials attributed the increase to aggressive advertising and group sales efforts, an enhanced focus on small business ticket packages, the celebratory nature of the 15th season, and the continued success of the 1741 Club presented by UPMC, the all-inclusive hospitality space at the center of the Stella Skybox Level.

"It is very gratifying to see our efforts yield these encouraging results and to reaffirm the support our product enjoys in the greater York community," said Revolution General Manager John Gibson. "We are thriving because 15 seasons later the people of the York area still love this product, and we are continuing to adapt our product and offerings to the interests and needs of this community."

The team's regular season ended on September 18, by which time 172,519 people had attended 65 Revolution single or doubleheader games, with four of the team's 69 calendar dates lost to inclement weather. In 2021, the Revolution hosted 54 home games, drew 111,628 people, and averaged 2,067 people per game.

