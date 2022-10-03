Gastonia Honey Hunters' Mauro "Goose" Gozzo Named 2022 Atlantic League Manager of the Year

GASTONIA, NC - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) has named the Gastonia Honey Hunters Manager, Mauro "Goose" Gozzo, as Manager of the Year. This award comes after a record-breaking 2022 season with the Honey Hunters where he led them both the first and second half South Division Championships.

The Gastonia Honey Hunters ended their 2022 season with an 88-44 record, the highest in the league. The team ended the season with a .667 winning percentage which is the second highest in league history just short from the top spot at .679% in 2013 by the Sugar Land Skeeters.

Mauro "Goose" Gozzo led the team through a record-breaking 2022 season after ending their 2021 inaugural season with a 54-66 record. The Honey Hunters 88-44 record is the fourth highest win total in Atlantic League history. Gozzo's overall career record stands at 214-188 while his record with the Gastonia Honey Hunters is at 142-110.

"I am honored to receive the manager of the year award. It is not possible without the hard work of my coaching staff and all our players, leading to winning both halves and finishing with the best record in the league. I'd also like to give a special thanks to our assistant General Manager, Brady Salisbury, for his help in constructing a winning roster," says Mauro "Goose" Gozzo when asked about this accomplishment.

Gozzo is a former Major League pitcher with the Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins, and finished his professional career with the New York Mets. This was Gozzo's third season as a manager in the ALPB and second with the Gastonia Honey Hunters.

