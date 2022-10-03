Atlantic League Names Gozzo as Manager of the Year

October 3, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release









Gastonia Honey Hunters Manager Mauro "Goose" Gozzo

(Gastonia Honey Hunters) Gastonia Honey Hunters Manager Mauro "Goose" Gozzo(Gastonia Honey Hunters)

(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on Monday named Gastonia's Mauro "Goose" Gozzo as the Manager of the Year in voting conducted by the league's managers, coaches and front office staffs.

Gozzo led the Gastonia Honey Hunters to both the first and second half South Division Championships in 2022. The Honey Hunters won the first half title by six games over the High Point Rockers and the second half title by 10 games over the Lexington Legends. Gastonia's 88 wins during the regular season were the most in the ALPB this season

Gozzo led the second-year franchise into the playoffs for the first time in 2022. The Honey Hunters' overall .667 winning percentage was the second-highest in ALPB history, trailing only the 2013 Sugar Land Skeeters who posted a .679 (95-45) winning percentage. In addition, Gastonia's 88 regular season wins rank as the fourth-most in a season in ALPB history.

The former Major League pitcher with Toronto, Cleveland, Minnesota and the New York Mets, Gozzo recently completed his third year managing in the Atlantic League. He started with New Britain in 2019 before moving to Gastonia in 2021. The Honey Hunters showed a 34-game improvement over last year, going from 54 wins to 88 victories in 2022.

The Atlantic League will name its Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.