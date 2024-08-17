Revolution II Travel to Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio. - New England Revolution II (4-13-3; 17 pts.) begin a two-game road swing, visiting Columbus Crew 2 (9-5-6; 36 pts.) on Sunday night at Historic Crew Stadium. The match kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET, with James Hadnot calling the action on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

New England hits the road following a clean-sheet performance in a 0-0 draw against first-place FC Cincinnati 2 on August 7. Revolution II fell short of the additional point with a 6-5 defeat in the ensuing penalty shootout. Goalkeeper Max Weinstein registered his first clean sheet of the season in the Matchweek 21 contest. In addition to his impressive performance between the posts, the Revolution Academy graduate marked his 20th professional start with the club.

Along with Weinstein, New England's defense was bolstered by a backline consisting of Colby Quiñones and Moshtaba Al-Hasnawi on the flanks, while Tiago Suarez and newcomer Giovanni Calderón anchored the middle. Calderón, a North Haven, Conn. native, donned the captain's armband for the first time in the midweek match, suiting up for his fifth consecutive start with the club. Defender Hesron Barry made his return to the pitch after sustaining an injury on June 14, posting a 20-minute performance in the second half.

On the offensive end, midfielder Joshua Bolma led the attack with a single-game high of five shots. Forward Liam Butts nearly got New England on the board, with a strike that was flagged offsides. Forward Alex Monis delivered a cross to Bolma that nearly slipped behind Cincinnati's goalkeeper. Monis, the team-leader in goals with seven tallies on the season, has registered two goals and one assist over the last three matches.

Five Revolution Academy products featured in the midweek matchup, including Weinstein, Quiñones, and midfielder Eric Klein earning starts, while striker Gevork Diarbian and midfielder Javaun Mussenden entered as second-half substitutes. Mussenden, a 16-year-old, logged 20 minutes in his first professional appearance, becoming the 38th player in program history to debut with Revolution II.

New England and Columbus Crew 2 will meet for the second of three encounters this season, with Columbus leading the all-time series with a 5-1-0 record. Crew 2 defeated New England, 3-1, in the most recent meeting on June 6. The hosts are coming off a 4-3 victory over New York City FC II on August 2, with goals from forwards Chase Adams and Gibran Rayo, and midfielders Brent Adu-Gyamfi and Adrian Gonzalez.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR AGAINST COLUMBUS CREW 2

Revolution II holding their position among league leaders in corner kicks (2nd-118).

M Joshua Bolma continuing to generate scoring opportunities after leading the attack with a season-best five shots in the August 7 draw against FC Cincinnati 2.

D Hesron Barry logging more minutes with Revolution II, following his return from injury in the August 7 match.

M Gevork Diarbian, a Cranston, R.I. native, maintaining his position as a league leader in shots (T-10th- 46) and shots on target (T-8th- 22).

M Patrick Leal, a Newton, Mass. native, remaining among league leaders in key passes (3rd- 44), and ranking first in corner kicks (91).

Diarbian and Leal continuing to appear in every match for Revolution II this season (20).

F Alex Monis adding to his two goals and one assist over the last three games. Monis leads Revolution II with seven goals scored in 2024.

Any Revolution Academy product potentially making their professional debut in Sunday's contest.

2024 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #21

New England Revolution II vs. Columbus Crew 2

Sunday, August 18, 2024

6:00 p.m. ET

Historic Crew Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

TALENT

James Hadnot

