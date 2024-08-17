NYRB II Travels to Wicks Family Field to Face off against Huntsville City FC on Saturday Night

August 17, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls II (8-8-5, 33 pts.) travel to Wicks Family Field to face off against Huntsville City FC (4-11-5, 17 pts.) on Saturday, August 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

New York is coming off a 1-1 draw against New York City FC II, where they won the penalty shootout, 5-4. Midfielder Steven Sserwadda scored the game tying goal in the 92nd minute of the match, which is the 14th latest goal in franchise history. NYRB II have earned a result in four of their last five MLS NEXT Pro matches.

Huntsville City FC come into the match sitting in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with 17 points. They have posted a 2-6-3 mark at home this season and are 2-2-1 in their last five MLS NEXT Pro home matches. This will be the first meeting between the two clubs this season and NYRB II have posted a 2-0-0 record against Huntsville City FC in franchise history. Midfielder Ibrahim Kasule scored the game-winning goal in the last meeting between the clubs on May 26, 2023.

NYRB II have posted five wins on the road this season, which is tied for third for the most in a single season in franchise history. They have had 12 different goal scorers on the road this year. Kasule and defender Juan Gutierrez are tied with two goals apiece on the road this season.

Following Saturday's match, Red Bulls II will return home to MSU Soccer Park to face Crown Legacy FC on Sunday, August 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

