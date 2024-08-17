Huntsville City FC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Three with 3-2 Win Over New York Red Bulls II
August 17, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
Huntsville, AL - Huntsville City Football Club earned a 3-2 win against New York Red Bulls II at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium through a Jony Bolaños brace.
Huntsville got on the board early after a series of passes ended with Woobens Pacius finding Bolaños, who fired the ball into the far corner for his sixth goal of the season. Watch Bolaños' first goal here.
The Boys in Blue doubled their lead when Axel Picazo dribbled the ball before crossing it to Pacius, who sent the ball past the keeper into the net for his third goal of the season. Watch Pacius' goal here.
Red Bulls II got one back in the 49th minute through Julian Hall, but Huntsville got a third goal when Ollie Wright's long ball found Bolaños, who beat the keeper to the far corner for his second goal of the night and seventh of the season. Watch Bolaños' second goal here.
Following Joel Sangwa's ejection in the 80th minute, Rafael Mosquera would cut the deficit for New York in the 89th minute, but Huntsville held on for the win.
The Boys in Blue will be back in action next Sunday, Aug. 25 when they visit Toronto FC II at 2 p.m. CT at York Lions Stadium. The match can be seen on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV, while fans can gather at the club's official watch party at St. Stephens Music Hall.
Notes:
Huntsville CityFC
is 4W-1L-3D, 2SOW all-time in August
is 4W-0L-2D, 1SOW all-time at home in August
has scored first in three-straight matches
is unbeaten in its last three matches
Joey Akpunonu made his Huntsville City FC debut
Jony Bolaños
scored his team leading sixth and seventh goals of the season
scored multiple goals in a match for the second time this season
served as team captain for the sixteenth-straight match
has started every match this season
Julian Gaines made his first appearance since March 16
Woobens Pacius
scored his third goal of the season
recorded his first assist of the season
Axel Picazo recorded his second assist of the season
Ollie Wright recorded his fourth assist of the season
Box Score:
Huntsville City FC (5W-11L-5D, 1SOW, 20 pts.) vs. New York Red Bulls II (8W-8L-5D, 4SOW, 33 pts.)
Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium | Huntsville, Ala.
Final Score:
HCFC: 3
NYRB II: 2
Scoring Summary:
HCFC: Jony Bolaños (A: Woobens Pacius) 9'
HCFC: Woobens Pacius (A: Axel Picazo) 32'
NYRB II: Julian Hall (A: Omar Valencia) 49'
HCFC: Jony Bolaños (A: Ollie Wright) 66'
NYRB II: Rafael Mosquera (A: Ibrahim Kasule) 89'
Discipline:
NYRB II: Juan Esteban Gutierrez (caution) 45+1'
NYRB II: Head Coach Ibrahim Sekagya (caution) 45+1'
NYRB II: Technical Staff Member (caution) 54'
HCFC: Isaiah Jones (caution) 55'
HCFC: Joel Sangwa (ejection) 80'
NYRB II: Omar Valencia (caution) 90+3'
HCFC: Jony Bolaños (caution) 90+3'
Lineups:
HCFC Starters: Elliot Panicco, Joey Skinner, Joey Akpunonu, Chris Applewhite (Joel Sangwa 73'), Will Perkins (Julian Gaines 63'), Axel Picazo (Faiz Opande 46'), Ethan O'Brien, Isaiah Jones (Adem Sipić 63'), Ollie Wright (Dominic Gasso 83'), Jony Bolaños (C), Woobens Pacius
Substitutes: Simon Jillson, Fernando Ciceron, Tomás Ritondale, Tyler Pasnik
NYRB II Starters: Aidan Stokes, Omar Valencia, Aidan O'Connor (Davi Alexandre 86'), Juan Esteban Gutierrez, Ibrahim Kasule, Seven Sserwadda, Adri Mehmeti (Aiden Jarvis 63'), Malick Zanke Dembele (Rafael Mosquera 46'), Julian Hall, Tanner Rosborough (Frank Ssebufu 63')
Substitutes: Alan Rutkowski, Dallas Odle, Curtis Ofori, Jair Collahuazo, Dylan Sullivan
Attendance: 4,170
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 17, 2024
- Timbers Extend Unbeaten Run to Six with Draw at LAFC2 - Portland Timbers 2
- Huntsville City FC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Three with 3-2 Win Over New York Red Bulls II - Huntsville City Football Club
- NYRB II Travels to Wicks Family Field to Face off against Huntsville City FC on Saturday Night - New York Red Bulls II
- Revolution II Travel to Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday - New England Revolution II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville City Football Club Stories
- Huntsville City FC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Three with 3-2 Win Over New York Red Bulls II
- Huntsville City FC to Host Star Wars Night on Saturday, August 17 at 7 p.m. CT
- Huntsville City FC Update
- Huntsville City FC Defeats Chattanooga FC 1-0
- Huntsville City FC Acquires Defender Joey Akpunonu on Loan from FC Cincinnati