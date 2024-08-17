Huntsville City FC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Three with 3-2 Win Over New York Red Bulls II

August 17, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, AL - Huntsville City Football Club earned a 3-2 win against New York Red Bulls II at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium through a Jony Bolaños brace.

Huntsville got on the board early after a series of passes ended with Woobens Pacius finding Bolaños, who fired the ball into the far corner for his sixth goal of the season. Watch Bolaños' first goal here.

The Boys in Blue doubled their lead when Axel Picazo dribbled the ball before crossing it to Pacius, who sent the ball past the keeper into the net for his third goal of the season. Watch Pacius' goal here.

Red Bulls II got one back in the 49th minute through Julian Hall, but Huntsville got a third goal when Ollie Wright's long ball found Bolaños, who beat the keeper to the far corner for his second goal of the night and seventh of the season. Watch Bolaños' second goal here.

Following Joel Sangwa's ejection in the 80th minute, Rafael Mosquera would cut the deficit for New York in the 89th minute, but Huntsville held on for the win.

The Boys in Blue will be back in action next Sunday, Aug. 25 when they visit Toronto FC II at 2 p.m. CT at York Lions Stadium. The match can be seen on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV, while fans can gather at the club's official watch party at St. Stephens Music Hall.

Notes:

Huntsville CityFC

is 4W-1L-3D, 2SOW all-time in August

is 4W-0L-2D, 1SOW all-time at home in August

has scored first in three-straight matches

is unbeaten in its last three matches

Joey Akpunonu made his Huntsville City FC debut

Jony Bolaños

scored his team leading sixth and seventh goals of the season

scored multiple goals in a match for the second time this season

served as team captain for the sixteenth-straight match

has started every match this season

Julian Gaines made his first appearance since March 16

Woobens Pacius

scored his third goal of the season

recorded his first assist of the season

Axel Picazo recorded his second assist of the season

Ollie Wright recorded his fourth assist of the season

Box Score:

Huntsville City FC (5W-11L-5D, 1SOW, 20 pts.) vs. New York Red Bulls II (8W-8L-5D, 4SOW, 33 pts.)

Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium | Huntsville, Ala.

Final Score:

HCFC: 3

NYRB II: 2

Scoring Summary:

HCFC: Jony Bolaños (A: Woobens Pacius) 9'

HCFC: Woobens Pacius (A: Axel Picazo) 32'

NYRB II: Julian Hall (A: Omar Valencia) 49'

HCFC: Jony Bolaños (A: Ollie Wright) 66'

NYRB II: Rafael Mosquera (A: Ibrahim Kasule) 89'

Discipline:

NYRB II: Juan Esteban Gutierrez (caution) 45+1'

NYRB II: Head Coach Ibrahim Sekagya (caution) 45+1'

NYRB II: Technical Staff Member (caution) 54'

HCFC: Isaiah Jones (caution) 55'

HCFC: Joel Sangwa (ejection) 80'

NYRB II: Omar Valencia (caution) 90+3'

HCFC: Jony Bolaños (caution) 90+3'

Lineups:

HCFC Starters: Elliot Panicco, Joey Skinner, Joey Akpunonu, Chris Applewhite (Joel Sangwa 73'), Will Perkins (Julian Gaines 63'), Axel Picazo (Faiz Opande 46'), Ethan O'Brien, Isaiah Jones (Adem Sipić 63'), Ollie Wright (Dominic Gasso 83'), Jony Bolaños (C), Woobens Pacius

Substitutes: Simon Jillson, Fernando Ciceron, Tomás Ritondale, Tyler Pasnik

NYRB II Starters: Aidan Stokes, Omar Valencia, Aidan O'Connor (Davi Alexandre 86'), Juan Esteban Gutierrez, Ibrahim Kasule, Seven Sserwadda, Adri Mehmeti (Aiden Jarvis 63'), Malick Zanke Dembele (Rafael Mosquera 46'), Julian Hall, Tanner Rosborough (Frank Ssebufu 63')

Substitutes: Alan Rutkowski, Dallas Odle, Curtis Ofori, Jair Collahuazo, Dylan Sullivan

Attendance: 4,170

