Revolution II Trade MLS NEXT Pro International Roster Slot to Huntsville City FC

February 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution II traded one (1) 2025 MLS NEXT Pro International Roster Slot to Huntsville City FC in exchange for an undisclosed fee.

Revolution II recently announced updates to its technical staff ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, which can be viewed here. The club will kick off its fourth MLS NEXT Pro season on Sunday, March 9, hosting Philadelphia Union II at Gillette Stadium (3:00 p.m.). Click here to view the New England's complete 2025 MLS NEXT Pro schedule, with all matches available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV or MLSNEXTPro.com.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution II trade one (1) 2025 MLS NEXT Pro International Roster Slot to Huntsville City FC in exchange for an undisclosed fee on February 26, 2025.

