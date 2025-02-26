Huntsville City Football Club Signs Midfielder Pep Casas

February 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today that it has signed midfielder José "Pep" Casas ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. Additionally, the club has acquired an international roster spot from New England Revolution II.

"We are excited to add Pep to our group," said Matt Cairns, Huntsville City FC Director of Soccer Operations. "He has great poise, a high-level technical ability and his positional versatility will give great balance to the team."

Casas joins the Boys in Blue following one season with Inter Miami CF II. In South Florida, the 24-year-old made 25 appearances and 24 starts, recording two assists in 2,050 minutes of action. He also made two appearances for MLS side Inter Miami CF last season, subbing on twice against the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC.

Prior to his time in Miami, Casas played three seasons of college soccer at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, where he made 33 appearances and scored two goals as a Seahawk before being selected by Inter Miami CF in the third round of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. During his collegiate career, the Spaniard also spent time with USL League Two side Fort Wayne FC, where he made 12 appearances and scored one goal.

TRANSACTIONS: Huntsville City FC signs midfielder Pep Casas; acquires international roster spot from New England Revolution II

PEP CASAS

Position: Midfielder

Height:5'10"

Weight:137 lbs

Birthdate: June 20, 2000

Age:24

Birthplace: Barcelona, Spain

Nationality: Spain

Last Club: Inter Miami CF II (MLS NEXT Pro)

HUNTSVILLE CITY ROSTER AS OF FEB. 26, 2024:

Goalkeepers: Erik Lauta

Defenders: Zach Barrett, Blake Bowen, Kevin Carmichael, Kessy Coulibaly, Jordan Knight, and Tyshawn Rose

Midfielders: Patrick Amarh, Bryce Boneau, Alan Carleton, Pep Casas, Christian Koffi, Philip Mayaka, Ethan O'Brien, and Moisés Véliz

Forwards: Damien Barker John, Real Gill, Malik Henry-Scott, and Gio Miglietti

