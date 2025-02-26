Philadelphia Union II Add Midfielder Willyam Ferreira to MLS NEXT Pro Roster

February 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that they have signed Philadelphia Union Academy midfielder Willyam Ferreira to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract and will be added to Union II's active roster immediately.

"Willyam has proven to have great vision and a strong work ethic, which has been even more evident throughout this preseason" said Philadelphia Union II Head Coach Ryan Richter. "He's a dynamic player who has already demonstrated great potential at the Academy level, and we look forward to continue guiding him through his development."

Ferreira joined the Union Academy at just seven years old and has steadily advanced through every age group. Internationally, Ferreira earned a call-up to the U-16 Men's Youth National Team, making his debut in November 2024 during a training camp at the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol headquarters in Toluca, Mexico. This year, Ferreira was selected again for the U-16's, participating in the USA U-16 Domestic Identity Camp in West Palm Beach, FL, from February 18 to 25.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union II sign midfielder Willyam Ferreira to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on February 26, 2025.

Name: Willyam Ferreira

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'6"

Weight: 125 lbs

Born: February 7, 2009

Birthplace: Montgomery, PA

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Citizenship: United States, Brazil

Acquired: Philadelphia Union II sign midfielder Willyam Ferreira.

