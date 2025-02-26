Philadelphia Union II Add Midfielder Willyam Ferreira to MLS NEXT Pro Roster
February 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that they have signed Philadelphia Union Academy midfielder Willyam Ferreira to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract and will be added to Union II's active roster immediately.
"Willyam has proven to have great vision and a strong work ethic, which has been even more evident throughout this preseason" said Philadelphia Union II Head Coach Ryan Richter. "He's a dynamic player who has already demonstrated great potential at the Academy level, and we look forward to continue guiding him through his development."
Ferreira joined the Union Academy at just seven years old and has steadily advanced through every age group. Internationally, Ferreira earned a call-up to the U-16 Men's Youth National Team, making his debut in November 2024 during a training camp at the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol headquarters in Toluca, Mexico. This year, Ferreira was selected again for the U-16's, participating in the USA U-16 Domestic Identity Camp in West Palm Beach, FL, from February 18 to 25.
TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union II sign midfielder Willyam Ferreira to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on February 26, 2025.
Name: Willyam Ferreira
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5'6"
Weight: 125 lbs
Born: February 7, 2009
Birthplace: Montgomery, PA
Hometown: Philadelphia, PA
Citizenship: United States, Brazil
Acquired: Philadelphia Union II sign midfielder Willyam Ferreira.
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 26, 2025
- Philadelphia Union II Add Midfielder Willyam Ferreira to MLS NEXT Pro Roster - Philadelphia Union II
- Revolution II Trade MLS NEXT Pro International Roster Slot to Huntsville City FC - New England Revolution II
- Huntsville City Football Club Signs Midfielder Pep Casas - Huntsville City Football Club
- Houston Dynamo 2 Sign Brazilians Felipe Andrade and Pedro Cruz - Houston Dynamo 2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union II Stories
- Philadelphia Union II Add Midfielder Willyam Ferreira to MLS NEXT Pro Roster
- Philadelphia Union II Add Midfielder Kellan LeBlanc to MLS NEXT Pro Roster
- Philadelphia Union II Loan Forward Jose Riasco to Carabobo F.C.
- Philadelphia Union II Announce 2025 Regular-Season Schedule
- Philadelphia Union II Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule