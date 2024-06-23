Revolution II Defeated by Crown Legacy FC, 5-3

June 23, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







HOOKSETT, N.H. - New England Revolution II (4-8-2; 16 pts.) fell to Crown Legacy FC (5-5-3; 20 pts.) in a 5-3 thriller at Mark A. Ouellette Stadium on Sunday evening. The visitors scored the first five goals, all in the first half, before Revolution II rallied with three late goals.

After a 60-minute weather delay, Crown Legacy jumped out to an early lead in the fourth minute as Aron John drove a direct free kick past Revolution II goalkeeper JD Gunn, who got a hand to the strike but was unable to keep it out of the net. The visitors then doubled the lead in the 14th minute behind a powerful shot from Julian Bravo, which took a deflection past Gunn. Jahlane Forbes added a third goal for Crown Legacy in the 24th minute, and Dylan Sing tacked on a fourth with a long-range effort at the half-hour mark. Forbes then added his second goal of the match in the 38th minute.

New England pulled one back in the 64th minute as Alex Monis got on the end of a cross from Patrick Leal. The headed goal was Monis' fourth tally of the season, while Leal recorded his fourth helper of the year. Moments later, 17-year-old forward Olger Escobar, fresh off of international duty with Guatemala's senior team, nearly scored the team's second when his shot from the top of the area took a deflection and trickled just wide of the post.

Crown Legacy was reduced to 10 men in the 80th minute as Jack Neeley was sent off with a straight red card for denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity. Monis sprung first-team forward Joshua Bolma in behind with a well-timed through ball, and Neeley brought down the streaking forward from behind. On the ensuing free kick, Marcos Dias, making his first appearance back from injury, stung a shot on frame, but it was parried away. However, the hosts scored on the following corner kick from Bolma, as Tiago Suarez buried a header for his first professional goal.

Revolution II cut into the deficit again when Monis scored his second goal of the half, giving him a share of the team lead with five tallies on the season. Revolution Academy player Eric Klein logged his second assist of the season on the play.

In the 67th minute, Revolution Academy midfielder Joshua Partal made his professional debut, entering the game in relief of Escobar. The Bangor, Maine native became the 36th active youth player to earn professional minutes with Revolution II in the team's five seasons.

Revolution II resumes the MLS NEXT Pro campaign next Sunday, June 30 with a visit to face FC Cincinnati 2 at NKU Soccer Stadium in Highland Heights, Ky. The 6:00 p.m. ET kickoff is available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com.

New England Revolution II 3, Crown Legacy FC 5

June 23, 2024 - Ouellette Stadium (Hooksett, N.H.)

Midfielder Alex Monis registered his fourth and fifth goals of the campaign in the second half, moving into a tie with Marcos Dias for the team lead in goals scored (5).

Forward Patrick Leal, a native of Newton, Mass., earned his 12th start and logged his fourth assist of the season.

Defender Tiago Suarez recorded his first career MLS NEXT Pro goal in the 82nd minute.

Forward Joshua Bolma logged his first assist of the season, delivering the corner kick on Suarez' goal.

Forward Olger Escobar (Malden, Mass.) registered his 30th career appearance in MLS NEXT Pro, his fourth of the 2024 season.

First-team forward Malcolm Fry played 46 minutes in relief of Luka Borovic, who left the match with an injury just before halftime. It marked the 49th appearance of Fry's MLS NEXT Pro career.

Academy defender Eric Klein earned his second assist of the season.

Six current Revolution Academy players appeared in tonight's matchday squad, including two 17-year-old amateurs from northern New England in search of their MLS NEXT Pro debuts: defender Sage Kinner (Burlington, Vermont) and midfielder Joshua Partal (Bangor, Maine).

Partal entered the match in the 67th minute to make his professional debut, becoming the 36th active Revolution Academy player to earn professional experience with the second team since its inception in 2020.

Forward Marcos Dias, the team's leading scorer (five goals, five assists), made his return from injury with a 13-minute shift off the bench.

GAME CAPSULE

Referee: Stephen Foster

Assistant Referees: Justin Lopez (AR1), Robert Cordery (AR2)

Fourth Official: Stephanie MacFarland

Weather: 77 degrees and rainy

Scoring Summary:

CLFC - Aron John (Unassisted) 4'

CLFC - Julian Bravo (Brian Romero) 14'

CLFC - Jahlane Forbes (Brian Romero) 24'

CLFC - Dylan Sing (Aron John) 30'

CLFC - Jahlane Forbes (Dylan Sing) 38'

NE - Alex Monis 4 (Patrick Leal 4) 64'

NE - Tiago Suarez 1 (Joshua Bolma 1) 82'

NE - Alex Monis 5 (Eric Klein 2) 86'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Maciel (Yellow Card - Foul) 78'

CLFC - Jack Neeley (Red Card - DOGSO) 80'

CLFC - Filip Markovic (Yellow Card - Time Wasting) 89'

New England Revolution II: JD Gunn; Moshtaba Al-Hasnawi, Eric Klein, Tiago Suarez, Damario McIntosh; Maciel, Luka Borovic (Malcolm Fry 45'+1); Gevork Diarbian (Joshua Bolma 67'), Olger Escobar (Joshua Partal 67'), Alex Monis; Patrick Leal © (Marcos Dias 77')

Substitutes Not Used: Max Weinstein; Andrej Bjelajac, Brandonn Bueno, Sage Kinner, Colby Quiñones

Crown Legacy FC: Nicholas Scardina; Jack Neeley, Jahlane Forbes (Thiago Rodrigues 74'), Brian Romero (Jonathan Nyandjo 61'), Julian Bravo, Aron John (Filip Mirkovic 74'), Nicholas Holliday, Assane Ouedraogo, Cameron Duke, Philip Mayaka ©, Dylan Sing

Substitutes Not Used: Chandler Young, Amare Lucas, Erik Pena, Tonidandel, Jean-Aniel Assi, Chituru Odunze

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Crown Legacy FC

18 (8) Shots (on Target) 11 (7)

5 Blocked Shots 1

2 Saves 5

12 Corner Kicks 3

3 Offsides 0

11 Fouls 10

405 (82.2%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 404 (82.2%)

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.