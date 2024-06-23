Huntsville City FC Falls 2-1 at FC Cincinnati 2
June 23, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
Highland Heights, Ky. - Huntsville City Football Club fell 2-1 against FC Cincinnati 2 at NKU Soccer Stadium, despite forward Forster Ajago's sixth goal of the season after converting a penalty in the 81st minute. Watch Ajago's goal here.
The Boys in Blue will be back in action on Friday, June 28 when it plays Carolina Core FC at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. Tickets can be purchased here.
Huntsville CityÃ¢â¬Â¯FC
earned a penalty kick for the first time since March 30 vs. Columbus Crew 2
had five players make their first start of the season: Nick DePuy, Woobens Pacius, Elliot Panicco, Will Perkins, and Joey Skinner
Forster Ajago
scored his team-leading sixth goal of the season
scored his sixth goal in his last six games
converted his first penalty of the season
Jony Bolaños
served as team captain for the ninth-straight match
has started every game this season
Nick DePuy made his first Huntsville City FC start
Jordan Knight made his Huntsville City FC debut
Woobens Pacius made his first Huntsville City FC start
Elliot Panicco made his first Huntsville City FC appearance and start this season
Will Perkins made his first Huntsville City FC and MLS NEXT Pro start
Joey Skinner made his first start this season
Huntsville City FC (2W-9L-3D, 0SOW, 9 pts.) at FC Cincinnati 2 (9W-4L-1D, 0SOW, 28 pts.)
NKU Soccer Stadium | Highland Heights, Ky.
HCFC: 1Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯
CIN 2: 2Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯
Scoring Summary:Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯
CIN 2: Guilherme Santos (A: Kenji Mboma Dem) 27'
CIN 2: Kenji Mboma Dem 70'
HCFC: Forster Ajago (pen.) 81'
Discipline:Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯
HCFC: Forster Ajago (caution) 58'
CIN 2: Brian Schaefer (caution) 80'
HCFC: Fernando Ciceron (caution) 83'
Lineups:Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯
HCFC Starters: Elliot Panicco, Joey Skinner (Tomás Ritondale 61'), Nick DePuy (Fernando Ciceron 46'), Faiz Opande (Joel Sangwa 77'), Will Perkins, Axel Picazo (Jordan Knight 61'), Isaiah Jones, Ethan O'Brien, Jony Bolaños (C), Woobens Pacius (Adem Sipić 46'), Forster Ajago
Substitutes: Simon Jillson, Ollie Wright, Alejandro Velazquez-Lopez, Dominic Wilson
CIN 2 Starters: Paul Walters, Isaiah Foster, Gael Gilbert, London Aghedo, Brian Schaefer, Amir Daley (Moises Tablante 78'), Malik Pinto (Peter Mangione 26'), Nicholas Benalcazar, Stiven Jimenez (Benjamin Stitz 78'), Guilherme Santos (Benjamin Stitz 78'), Kenji Mboma Dem (Jesus Castellano 71')
Substitutes: Hunter Morse, Juan Machado, Alejandro Guido, Yair Ramos Perez
