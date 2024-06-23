Colorado Rapids 2 Extend Unbeaten Streak to Three Games, Antony García Records Team's First Brace of the Season

Colorado Rapids 2 (3-8-3, 13 pts) defeated Houston Dynamo 2 in a 1-3 contest at SaberCats Stadium on Sunday night. Dynamo 2 was first to get on the board before the end of the first half, challenging Colorado to a second half victory.

The team came out on the front foot, finding their chance at an equalizer in the 51st minute. Midfielder Marlon Vargas won the ball off a poor pass from the Houston backline and played the ball across the face of the net to Alec Díaz who tapped it in for his fourth goal of the season. Díaz's goal marked his third goal in three consecutive matches.

Minutes later, Vargas found another opportunity to contribute to the match, combining with Antony García for a give and go play that would turn into Colorado's game winner of the night. García's goal scoring finesse continued through the half when he pounced on a pass back to the Houston goalkeeper and stole it and slotted it into the back of the net for the team's first brace of the season. García's two goals brought his season total to four, tying him with Díaz for the second-most goals on the team so far in 2024.

The three-point performance extended the Rapids' three-game unbeaten streak and helped the team move up two spots in the Western Conference standings.

Rapids 2 will continue their road play next week against LAFC2 at Titan Stadium on Friday, June 28. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. MT.

Notable:

F Antony García recorded the team's first brace of the season, bringing his season total to four goals tying him with Alec Díaz for the second-most goals on the team.

F Alec Díaz has recorded a goal in three consecutive matches, including the opening goal in tonight's game against Dynamo 2.

M Marlon Vargas added two assists in tonight's match. Vargas has contributed one goal and three assists in the team's last three matches.

M Robinson Aguirre recorded his 48th MLS NEXT Pro appearance during tonight's match, surpassing Yosuke Hanya for the most appearances recorded by any Rapids 2 player in club history.

GK Ethan Bandré recorded his five saves in tonight's match bringing his season total to 38 saves, which surpasses Adam Beaudry for the second-most saves recorded by a Rapids 2 goalkeeper in club history.

Colorado Rapids 2 have gone three matches unbeaten, the team's longest streak of the season, collecting six points during the run.

COLORADO RAPIDS 2 HEAD COACH ERIK BUSHEY

On the match:

"Yeah, a slow start, a slow start because we have conceded a goal. Obviously, it is something we don't want to do at any point, but early puts us to the test right away. A couple close scares in the first 10 to 15 minutes and then we had a couple moments of individual brilliance. That took a level of confidence and I think actually made a big difference for our team. Ups and downs in the first half, but in the second half to me we looked like a proper team. This is what we have been fighting for. Every post-game interview I am talking about a team and tonight we took another positive step forward. The goals, Alec's [Díaz] goal was big to get us back in the game and then Antony [García], who has a cheering section here in Houston, which is beautiful, for him to score two lovely goals, the first one of absolute quality, it was good. A real performance by the collective and guys coming off the bench making positive contributions. I mean, it is a team performance, so we are happy."

On the team's attacking performance:

"It's good. You have to score goals if you want to win. I think we feel like we have created chances, maybe not always buried them but tonight we did. Instead of us chasing the game, we were able to make the opponent chase. Games are won or lost in the boxes and tonight we won both boxes, which helped us win the game."

COLORADO RAPIDS 2 MIDFIELDER MARLON VARGAS

On the match:

"Happy, happy. I think it's been coming. The last two performances against Austin and Los Angeles, there were moments in those two games where I thought we could have come out with a win, and it was just mistakes that we ourselves created and we let the opponent get back into the game, I am referring to LA Galaxy [Ventura County]. We let them get back into the game because we had a 2-1 lead. I think for the result for today, the boys had a great response. We go down again early, 1-0, no one is panicking. Throughout the first half, I thought we were really good. We were causing them problems, especially on the press, they were a little bit vulnerable, giving up a lot of balls in key areas for us. We just couldn't put them away at first but the second half came in and we just stuck to what we were doing well and we applied it and got three good goals from it."

On building the team's confidence:

"We know each game isn't going to be easy, it is not going to be given to us and I think myself and the boys know that as well. I think it's about us, we don't try to go into the game worried about the opponent because we know the opponent is going to be good, that's why they are a professional team, that's why the players are playing professionally. We just need to focus on ourselves and control what we can control and today I think we did a really good job, not just today but against LA Galaxy [Ventura County] we were up and we were really good second half compared to the first half. Then, against Austin, a tough place to play and I want to say one of our rivals because we have played them so many times in crucial matches and last year in the conference final. A tough place to play at, again heat and humidity, a great crowd that they have. I think the boys, after the Austin game, I took the boys and the whole coaching staff and said 'keep believing, keep working, our moments are going to come, our results are coming' because I think throughout every game we have played, we haven't been too bad just some of the results haven't gone our way. From Austin to now and hopefully moving forward, we can keep performing the way we have been and keep pushing to make the playoffs."

