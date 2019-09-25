Revolution Announces Attendance Increases

September 25, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(York, Pa.) - As York Revolution players and fans celebrate last night's victory in Game 1 of the 2019 Freedom Division Championship Series, Revolution officials are celebrating a win in 2019 numbers. The team announced today that average attendance in 2019 increased 5% over the previous year, while total attendance was up 10% over 2018's figure.

Revolution President Eric Menzer said today the team's average attendance climbed from 2,825 in 2018 to 2,971 in 2019. Menzer attributed the per-game increase to aggressive and new advertising and group sales efforts, a successful street-level marketing campaign, and an enhanced focus on the family-friendly entertainment that has traditionally made minor league baseball such a broad-reaching product.

"It is very gratifying to see our efforts yield these encouraging results and to reaffirm the support the team enjoys in the greater York community," Menzer said. "The fact that our players have turned that support into an extremely successful record has only helped the cause. We are thriving because the fans still love this product, and that is translating into success on and off the field. And we are very thankful to York for that and proud to be shooting for another trophy for the White Rose City."

The team's regular season ended on September 22, by which 199,045 people had attended 67 Revolution single or doubleheader games, with three of the team's 70 calendar dates lost to inclement weather. In 2018, the Revolution hosted games on 64 days of its 72-day schedule and drew 180,807 people.

"That's the real icing on this cake," smiled Menzer. "Not only was our average up, but Mother Nature was again a Revs fan. The ability to open PeoplesBank Park more and draw an extra 18,000 people to downtown York is good for our entire community."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.