Mazzaro Masters Rockers to Give Ducks 2-0 Series Lead

September 25, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(High Point, N.C.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the High Point Rockers 8-1 on Wednesday night at BB&T Point in Game Two of the Liberty Division Championship Series. Long Island now leads the best-of-five series two games to none.

High Point took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI single to left field by Myles Schroder off Ducks starter Vin Mazzaro. Long Island responded with a three-run third inning off Rockers starter Craig Stem to go in front 3-1. A two-run triple to right-center field by Steve Lombardozzi and an RBI single up the middle by Lew Ford did the damage.

It stayed that way until the sixth when another three-spot increased the Ducks lead to 6-1. Ford's RBI double down the left field line and L.J. Mazzilli's two-run home run to left field highlighted the inning. A leadoff solo homer to left by Daniel Fields in the seventh and an RBI single up the middle by Rey Fuentes in the ninth rounded out the scoring.

Mazzaro (1-0) earned the win, tossing eight innings of one-run (unearned) ball, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out 10 batters. Stem (0-1) took the loss, yielding six runs on six hits and two walks over five and two-thirds innings with three strikeouts. Brian Matusz tossed a scoreless ninth, striking out one, to finish off the game.

Ford led the Flock at the plate with three hits, two RBIs and a run. Mazzilli added two hits, two RBIs and a run, while Lombardozzi drove in and scored two runs apiece.

The Ducks and Rockers now return to Long Island for Game Three on Friday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Thunderstix, courtesy of Newsday. In addition, every time the Ducks score a run during the game, one lucky fan will win a gift card, courtesy of P.C. Richard and Son. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:10 p.m. for pre-game introductions of the two teams. Right-hander Seth Simmons (8-8, 3.86) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Rockers righty Joe Van Meter (10-6, 2.30).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home postseason games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.