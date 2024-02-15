Return of the Legends

(LEXINGTON, KY) - The worst kept secret in town is out: The Lexington Legends are back. The new ownership group, Temerity Baseball, previewed an impending name change last month with owner Andy Sandler suggesting it would be "legendary," and Legends founder Alan Stein celebrating his return to ownership by breaking out his closet full of blue and green duds.

Today the ball club revealed its restored identity to a packed room of fans at the Red Mile, sharing not just the much celebrated and much-loved name, but also a series of images and marks that create a complete style package for the Atlantic League team. For 20 years, Lexington's Baseball team was known as the Lexington Legends, and a return of the iconic name was overwhelmingly requested by fans in a series of focus groups, surveys and social media posts. Sentence here about WKYT Poll if we have it (In a January poll, more than xxx people told WKYT, "Bring back the Legends!"

The new face of the Legends is Mighty Lex, a debonair old school ballplayer with a handlebar mustache, mischievous smirk, and knowing wink. A contemporary of Mighty Casey from a legendary bygone era, the Legends can promise joy in Lexington when Mighty Lex is in town.

Other imagery features the famed Legends mustache once worn proudly by Big L and now by Mighty Lex. Also back, the "Kentucky L," an "L" made with the outline of the great state of Kentucky, and the stacked LEX text. Home and road jerseys feature new, custom "Legends" and "Lexington" cursive word marks, an homage to the scripts that have adorned classic baseball jerseys for generations.

"Being able to create this new brand identity for the Lexington Legends was particularly meaningful to me, as Kentucky has been my home for the past 20+ years. I am very excited to see this new identity being worn by the players and enjoyed by the fans at Lexington's stadium, a ballpark that will always hold a special place in my heart, as my son and his teammates won the Kentucky state high school baseball championship there," said designer Dan Simon of Studio Simon. Simon designed the full suite of Lexington marks.

Owner Andy Sandler, "When we first visited Lexington, we felt that legendary vibe, driving past iconic horse farms and sipping bourbon while admiring the classic Legends Lane ballpark and imagining the enhancements to come to the ballpark and its surrounding property in the heart of Lexington. We cherish the opportunity to bring back to the community the team's name and restore the baseball experience so cherished by generations of Lexington families."

The team revealed their new identity and its marks with a celebration for over 300 fans at Red Mile. Merchandise is available now at LexingtonLegends.com and at the team store at 207 Legends Lane. The Legends open the 2024 season on April 25th, following a series of pre-season events including a Family Fan Fest in April and Transylvania Baseball at the stadium all spring.

