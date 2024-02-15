Justin Alintoff Returns to Long Island

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Justin Alintoff. He begins his second season with the Ducks and third in professional baseball.

"Justin did a great job filling any role we needed last season," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He is a team-first player, and we are happy to have him back this year."

Alintoff made 35 appearances, including eight starts, with the Ducks in 2023. He struck out 54 batters and walked just 28 over 80.2 innings of work while recording one save and finishing 13 games. The 25-year-old made six consecutive scoreless appearances to begin his Ducks career, spanning five innings. He was also outstanding during the month of July, compiling a 2.55 ERA in 10 appearances (one start) and conceding just five runs in 17.2 innings. In 27 games out of the bullpen, Alintoff went 2-0 with a 3.54 ERA and 33 strikeouts to 12 walks over 40.2 innings.

The Florida native began his professional career in 2022 with the New York Boulders of the Frontier League. He appeared in five games (four starts), tossing 25.1 innings and striking out 13 batters while walking just four. Prior to his pro career, the righty pitched two seasons at the University of Florida and one at Rollins College in Winter Park, Fla. In 37 games (16 starts), he posted a 9-5 record with a 3.49 ERA, one save, 98 strikeouts and 26 walks over 136.2 innings. Alintoff was named to the 2019 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll at the University of Florida.

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

