Rescheduled Game Details

Hey Season Ticket Family,

Obviously, tonight did not go as planned. The building will be working throughout the night to redo the ice to make sure we are ready for tomorrow night's game. We have nothing to worry about!

Next week, I will be meeting with Birmingham's management to work on a date for our rescheduled game. Keep an eye on Social Media for the announcement. You will also receive an email with all needed details.

Okay, now to what you are most interested in - tickets! You have two options.

Your tickets will be honored at the Rescheduled game.

Because this game was not played, your ticket is unused. It may be exchanged for another date in the 2022-2023 Season.

Give the office a call if you have any questions (478) 803-1592. We will be happy to help.

See you all tomorrow as we kick off our annual Military Weekend!

GO MAYHEM!

