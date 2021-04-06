Reno Aces to Open Season with Limited Capacity in Greater Nevada Field

April 6, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces have been approved by the State Department of Business and Industry to host fans per governor Steve Sisolak's Directive 041 which allows large gatherings to be held at up to 50 percent of fire code capacity.

In following Directive 041 and Major League Baseball rules, face coverings and social distancing will be followed at all Reno Aces games. The season begins on May 6, on the road at Salt Lake, and the first baseball game at Greater Nevada Field since August 25, 2019 is May 13 against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland A's.

"I want to thank all those at the State and County who have taken endless time with us to ensure the Aces can return with fans in 2021," said Aces president Eric Edelstein. "We will continue to work with the State of Nevada and Washoe County to maximize capacity while maintaining distancing to ensure the health and comfort of our fans."

Greater Nevada Field has always worked closely with government officials in the City of Reno, Washoe County and the State of Nevada. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, club leadership has maintained consistent communication with the goal of understanding when and how fans may safely return to events.

More information regarding specific guidelines and policies will be made available soon. For any questions regarding existing tickets or plans, or to purchase a season ticket plan, please visit RenoAces.com, email tickets@renoaces.com or call (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from April 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.