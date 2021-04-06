Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now for May and June Games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers have announced single-game tickets at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for May and June dates are now on sale, and the team is also introducing its initial health and safety protocols for fans attending those games in order to adhere to COVID-19 mitigation.

Limited single-game tickets are available during May and June games, as Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will operate at 30 percent capacity (approximately 3,000 seats). Seating pods will be available in clusters of two, three, four, five or six seats, with each pod distanced six feet from each other. Tickets must be purchased online through okcdodgers.com/tickets , although questions can be asked to ticket representatives by calling (405) 218-1000.

The Dodgers' home opener is Thursday, May 13. The team will play a total of 18 games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark between May and June, with three series of six games apiece: May 13-18 vs. Sacramento, June 3-8 vs. Sugar Land and June 10-15 vs. El Paso.

"When we reach May 13, we will not have hosted an Oklahoma City Dodgers game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in approximately 20 months," said OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. "By re-opening our gates, we're looking forward to providing a safe and family-friendly activity for our community and a chance to regain some normalcy in our lives."

HEALTH AND SAFETY REGULATIONS

Over the past several months, the Dodgers have worked closely with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department and followed guidance from Major League Baseball to establish rules and regulations to keep fans safe while attending Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. In addition to introducing socially distanced seating pods, other protocols include but are not limited to:

- Fans must maintain a proper six-foot distance between their party and other fans in common areas including the concourse, concession stands and while awaiting entry and exit of the ballpark. Markers will be placed in certain common areas to help fans keep their distance.

- All fans ages two and up must wear a facemask covering their nose and mouth at all times unless actively eating or drinking. This includes while fans are occupying their seats.

- The exclusive use of electronic tickets. Fans will scan their tickets on their mobile device at a touchless scanner upon entry at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

- Hand sanitizer stations available throughout the concourse.

- Plexiglass shields at concession stands and other food and beverage serving areas of the ballpark.

- Plexiglass shields separating fans from the field of play in certain areas to protect on-field personnel.

A full list of health and safety regulations can be found at okcdodgers.com/safety .

"We feel the Dodgers have put together a comprehensive plan to keep all fans safe at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark," said OCCHD Chief Operating Officer Phil Maytubby. "If we all continue to do the right things, then we envision the opportunity for increased capacity at the ballpark as the season progresses."

INITIAL WEEKLY AND GAMEDAY PROMOTIONS

Although the Dodgers will announce their full schedule of gameday and weekly promotions in the future, fans can look forward to the following promotions in May and June:

* Fireworks nights on Opening Night as well as following each Friday home game (May 14, June 4, June 11).

* The introduction of $2 Tuesdays, featuring $2 soft drinks, bottled water and select draft beers during each Tuesday game (May 18, June 8, June 15).

* The team will welcome fans and their favorite four-legged friends to Bark at the Park on June 13. (Note: Although standard tickets for this game are currently on sale, a specialty sale with packages including admission for dogs will be taking place in the future.)

Even though single-game tickets are currently on sale only for May and June games, season-ticket packages and group outings can be booked for any portion of the 2021 season by calling (405) 218-1000.

For general inquiries regarding the 2021 season schedule, please call (405) 218-2182 or email info@okcdodgers.com. Outside of baseball, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is always available to host socially distanced events year-round. Visit okcdodgers.com or call (405) 218-2115 for more information.

