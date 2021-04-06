Skeeters Put Flexbooks on Sale for 2021 Season

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that Flexbooks for the 2021 season are officially on sale.

Each Flexbook contains 10 undated ticket vouchers that are valid for any Skeeters home game throughout the 2021 season. Each Flexbook costs $180.

Fans buying Flexbooks will be seated in one of the following sections: Dugout Box II, Field Box I and II and the Hot Corner. Flexbook vouchers will be distributed virtually and voucher redemption will begin in May.

Other than placing a deposit for full season tickets, Flexbooks are currently the only other way to assure a spot at Constellation Field for Skeeters baseball in 2021. Individual tickets will be placed on sale in the coming weeks. For more information on full season-ticket deposits and Flex Books, visit sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets.

The Skeeters open their first season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros on May 6 on the road against the Albuquerque Isotopes. Their first home game is set for 7:05 p.m. on May 20 against the El Paso Chihuahuas.

