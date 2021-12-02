Reno Aces 2022 Season Unaffected by MLB Lockout

December 2, 2021 - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces have released the following statement regarding the work stoppage at the Major League level:

The 2022 Minor League season -- and players who are not on the 40-man roster, or signed to a Major League contract -- will be unaffected. Our Minor League Club operations will continue without interruption.

The Reno Aces are looking forward to welcoming fans back to Greater Nevada Field on April 12, 2022 against Sacramento.

