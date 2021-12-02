Las Vegas Aviators Recipient of 2021 Baseball America's Triple-A Freitas Award

(Las Vegas, NV) - Baseball America, the baseball industry's premier publication, announced today that the Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team have been selected as the 2021 recipient of the Triple-A Bob Freitas Award, given to the organization of the year at each level of the Minor Leagues.

The prestigious award is named after longtime minor league ambassador Bob Freitas. The award is given annually to an organization that recognizes their community involvement, long-term business success, and consistent operational excellence.

Don Logan, Aviators President/COO quotes to Baseball America:

"We are honored to receive the prestigious Bob Freitas Award. We've got the finest facility in minor league baseball. That really helps. The location, it's very accessible. It's a desirable place. It's safe and clean. The ingress and egress are great, and we don't charge for parking.

"We have great people who are out in front of technology. We have embraced the way sports business has changed. Vegas is really a great sports town. The success of getting a new ballpark eased the minds of the A's and MLB in general. It's another feather in the cap of our baseball team.

"We have provided the best in fun, family-oriented entertainment for the citizens of Southern Nevada since 1983 and Aviators baseball is a very important entity in this community."

The Aviators, Triple-Affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, completed their second season in the Las Vegas Ballpark® in 2021. Las Vegas compiled an overall record of 65-61 (.516) and finished in third place in the Western Division.

Las Vegas led Triple-A West in attendance with a total of 428,369 in 65 dates for an average of 6,590 with six sellouts. In 2019, the Aviators led all minor league baseball in attendance with a franchise-best 650,934 in 70 dates for an average of 9,299, which included 47 sellouts and 23 dates of 10,000+ crowds. Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over two seasons (2019, 2021) is 1,079,303.

39 SEASONS IN THE SILVER STATE (1983-2019, 2021) - The Aviators, in 2021, concluded their 39th Triple-A professional baseball season (calendar season & 38th season on the field) in the Silver State (formerly the Pacific Coast League, 1903-2020) and currently as a member of Triple-A West. The Las Vegas Aviators have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada. Las Vegas Triple-A baseball was born on April 10, 1983 before a sellout crowd of 10,622 at Cashman Field (Las Vegas defeated Salt Lake City, 11-8). Las Vegas Stars/51s played at Cashman Field for 36 seasons from 1983-2019.

The Aviators franchise pride themselves in giving back to the community of Las Vegas and to help in a variety of manners throughout the valley for the duration of four decades! Triple-A Las Vegas participates in yearly school functions, children's hospital visits and charity events with various businesses and organizations in the valley. The franchise is out in the community yearlong through mascot appearances and fundraising donations.

BOB FREITAS AWARD TRIPLE-A RECIPIENTS:

1989: Columbus (International)

1990: Pawtucket (International)

1991: Buffalo (American Association)

1992: Iowa (American Association)

1993: Richmond (International)

1994: Norfolk (International)

1995: Albuquerque (Pacific Coast)

1996: Indianapolis (American Association)

1997: Rochester (International)

1998: Salt Lake (Pacific Coast)

1999: Louisville (International)

2000: Edmonton (Pacific Coast)

2001: Buffalo (International)

2002: Memphis (Pacific Coast)

2003: Pawtucket (International)

2004: Sacramento (Pacific Coast)

2005: Toledo (International)

2006: Durham (International)

2007: Albuquerque (Pacific Coast)

2008: Columbus (International)

2009: Iowa (Pacific Coast)

2010: Louisville (International)

2011: Colorado Springs (Pacific Coast)

2012: Lehigh Valley (International)

2013: Indianapolis (International)

2014: Charlotte (International)

2015: Salt Lake (Pacific Coast)

2016: Round Rock (Pacific Coast)

2017: Fresno (Pacific Coast)

2018: Oklahoma City (Pacific Coast)

2019: Nashville (Pacific Coast)

2020: El Paso (Pacific Coast)

2021: Las Vegas Aviators (Triple-A West)

2022 Las Vegas Aviators season tickets, including suites and party decks are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

