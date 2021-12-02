What Does a Lockout Mean for the Minor Leagues?

The 2022 Minor League season -- and players who are not on the 40-man roster, or signed to a Major League contract -- will be unaffected. Minor League teams will continue to hold minicamps, Minor League Spring Training, and extended spring training for these players. Teams are continuing to adhere to the terms of all Professional Development League License Agreements with their affiliates and will be operating their Minor League operations uninterrupted.

