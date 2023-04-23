Renegades Take Series Finale over Braves

ROME,GA - The Rome Braves and Hudson Valley Renegades mercifully wrapped up their series on Sunday evening, as the Braves fell by a final score of ten runs to five.

Nacho Alvarez Jr would draw first blood for the Braves in the home half of the first with a line drive single up the middle that scored Geraldo Quintero. However, with Rome's Luis Vargas on the mound, Hudson Valley would get that run right back in the top of the second.

Anthony Garcia would tag Vargas for another run in the top half of the third, but Stephen Paolini would knot everything up at two in the home half of the fourth. The Braves and Renegades would continue to go back and forth for nearly the entire contest with Hudson Valley scoring, and Rome tying it up almost every following frame

The Renegades would jump out in front for good in the top half of the eighth, as Spencer Henson reached on an error that scored Ben Rice to make the score six runs to five.

Hudson Valley would tack on four more runs before the final out, defeating Rome by a final of ten runs to five. The Renegades finish the series with five total wins over the Braves. Rome is now five and nine on the year.

The Braves will make their way north to take on the Greensboro Grasshoppers for six games straight.

