Renegades Release May Promotional Schedule & Additional Single-Game Tickets

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The longest offseason in the history of minor league baseball is almost over, and fans are eager to get back to The Dutch to see the inaugural season of the Renegades as a Single-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Let the Renegades help you return to normalcy this summer with wine & beer specials, fireworks & light shows and, of course, our signature one-of-a-kind promotions. Oh, and did we mention we are a Yankees' affiliate yet? With the excitement of a new parent club and our long-awaited return to the field, we're thrilled to introduce our season-long day-of-the-week themes and the May promotional calendar.

Day-of-the-Week Themes

Tradition Tuesday: The Renegades take a look back in the history books and highlight monumental moments of the New York Yankees. Whether you are a Yankees fan or not, you can't beat a little baseball knowledge to drop on your friends & family.

Wine Wednesday presented by Benmarl Winery: Tired of virtual wine nights, drinking alone? Well, those days are thankfully over (or at least no longer necessary) as you enjoy a glass in person during Wine Wednesdays at The Dutch for $5 select Benmarl Wine Specials throughout the game!

Thirsty Thursday: To all the neighborhood adults, who have spent this year meeting up at the cul-de-sac to have a quarantine adult beverage with the same people over and over and over again....... Well, you no longer have to pretend you like Joe and Trish just because they're your neighbors and you wanted a beer and some fresh air. Come share a beer where they were made to be enjoyed in the company of thousands of your best friends- the Dutch! Don't miss out on $3 select Domestic Drafts every Thursday.

Friday Night Lights: We have a new, state-of-the-art light system, and gosh darn it we're going to show it off! We will light up the night every Friday with a Fireworks or Light Show from the new stadium lighting system, with every show set to themed music to create an unbelievable Friday Night experience.

Saturday Night Live: LIVE music every Saturday! What better atmosphere than the sounds of baseball and the beautiful music from your favorite local bands.

Bark In The Park Sunday presented by Full Circle Veterinary Hospital: A fan favorite is back... Every Sunday, fans can bring their pups & pooches to The Dutch for Bark In The Park!

May Promotions

Tuesday, May 11th vs. Aberdeen IronBirds, 7:05 p.m. - Opening Night, Magnet Schedule Giveaway (First 1,040 fans)

It's the Renegades first professional game back at The Dutch in over a year and a half and the first as the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Fans have waited all offseason for this moment. We will make it feel as normal as possible with a night full of firsts! Plus, the first 1,040 fans in attendance will receive a Magnet Schedule presented by Viscount Wines & Liquor with live music from Mike Mack.

Wednesday, May 12th vs. Aberdeen IronBirds, 7:05 p.m. - Birth of Music Videos on Television

Teen Mom, Jersey Shore, The Real World... ya know, all the things you'd expect to find on MUSIC Television. We celebrate 40 years of music videos on television with $5 select Wine Specials on a Wine Wednesday presented by Benmarl Winery.

Thursday, May 13th vs. Aberdeen IronBirds, 7:05 p.m. - The Most Interesting Date in Baseball?

The first player to get 6 RBI's in 1 inning, a pitcher hitting 3 HR's in a game, 3,000th hit, 2,000th game played, 8,000th win, a 22-inning game..... Is May 13th the most interesting date for baseball? We dig into historic baseball moments that make this date stand out. It is also the first Thirsty Thursday of the season and fans can enjoy $3 select Domestic Drafts all game.

Friday, May 14th vs. Aberdeen IronBirds, 7:05 p.m. - Light Show to Sports Anthems

It's the 4th quarter, 2 outs, you're at the free throw line to send this game into penalty shots, what song is coursing through your veins? It is the first ever Renegades Light Show set to the best Sports Anthems of all time.

Saturday, May 15th vs. Aberdeen IronBirds, 6:05 p.m. - Farewell to the New York Penn League

We close a chapter in the minor league baseball history books as we say farewell to the New York Penn League and highlight the impact the league had on baseball since its inception in 1939. Plus, it's SATURDAY NIGHT with live tunes from The Hype.

Sunday, May 16th vs. Aberdeen IronBirds, 4:35 p.m. - Cord Cutting Night

We will cut any cord you bring us. No questions asked! It will be a streamers paradise as we separate the Kooks from the Pogues and let Team Exotic go head-to-head with Team Baskin for this binge-worthy night. Disclaimer: We will not cut cords attached to dogs (or humans) on a Bark In The Park Sunday presented by Full Circle Veterinary Hospital.

Tuesday, May 25th vs. Jersey Shore Blueclaws, 7:05 p.m. - '36 World Champs

Remember when baseball players had names like Bump, Lefty, Jumbo, Dixie & Red.... We honor the 85thAnniversary of the Yankee's 1936 Championship team on a Tradition Tuesday.

Wednesday, May 26th vs. Jersey Shore Blueclaws, 7:05 p.m. - Bizarre Laws Night

Ever been arrested? If not, it probably means you aren't carrying an ice cream cone around in your pocket on a Sunday, talking to strangers on elevators, or wearing slippers after 10pm. We will take a look at some of the most Bizarre Laws to help keep you out of trouble on a Wine Wednesday presented by Benmarl Winery.

Thursday, May 27th vs. Jersey Shore Blueclaws, 7:05 p.m. - Karate Never Dies

We celebrate Japanese Heritage Night as we turn The Dutch into The Dojo. What better way to celebrate the Japanese culture than with Karate! Crane kick your way into $3 select Domestic Drafts on this Thirsty Thursday.

Friday, May 28th vs. Jersey Shore Blueclaws, 7:05 p.m. - FIREWORKS to the music of Boy Bands

It tears up our heart when we're NOT with you, so frost your tips and turn your visor to the side for a date at The Dutch with a post-game Fireworks Show to the sounds of your favorite Boy Bands.

Saturday, May 29th vs. Jersey Shore Blueclaws, 6:05 p.m. - It's SATURDAY NIGHT!!

Who is it? Flowers.... Who? Candygram.... Wait, who is this? Plummer... Don't worry, there won't be any sharks at the door on this Saturday Night! We will bring back the classics of your favorite Saturday Night sketch comedy show with live music and a lot of laughs.

Sunday, May 30th vs. Jersey Shore Blueclaws, 4:35 p.m. - Salute to the Big Apple

The Big Apple, The City that Never Sleeps, The Empire City, The Capital of the World, The City.... Whatever you call our neighbor down South, we explore & highlight the best of the best in NYC. Find out some fun city adventures for you and your pup on this Bark In The Park Sunday presented by Full Circle Veterinary Hospital.

The Renegades are now able to open up additional single-game ticket inventory in the Valley Reserved and Upper Box, as well as limited inventory in the Lower Box and Empire Box! These tickets will go on sale Tuesday, April 27th at Noon. Single-Game ticket availability is still extremely limited! You can purchase tickets at www.hvrenegades.com or by calling 845-838-0094. The Renegades 2021 schedule can also be found at www.hvrenegades.com.

Renegades tickets continue to be an excellent value. Tickets begin at $6 for General Admission Bleacher seats, $12 for Valley Reserved seats, $15 for Upper Box seats, $18 for Lower Box seats and $20 for Empire Box seats. Friday & Saturday home games, Opening Night (May 11) and Fan Appreciation Night (Sept 19) are an additional $2 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children 3 and under that do not require a seat are free.

