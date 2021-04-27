Rangers Announce Crawdads Break Camp Roster

Hickory, NC - The Texas Rangers released the break camp roster that will be arriving in Hickory to start the season. The initial 28-man roster includes 17 pitchers (6 left handers), 2 catchers, 4 infielders, and 5 outfielders.

The roster sees some familiar faces returning to town. In fact, 16 of the players on the initial roster have previously played for the Crawdads. A pair of 2019 South Atlantic League All-Stars in infielder Jonathan Ornelas and outfielder Pedro Gonzalez will be back in the 'Dads lineup. Other returning bats include Ryan Anderson, Miguel Aparicio, Kole Enright, and Chris Seise. Pitchers Grant Anderson, Jean Casanova, Sean Chandler, Ronny Henriquez, Jesus Linarez, Daniel Robert, Nick Snyder, Tyler Thomas, Tai Tiedemann, and Grant Wolfram will all be returning. All but Thomas, who briefly was with the 'Dads in 2018, spent at least part of the 2019 season in Hickory.

Seven of the Ranger's top thirty prospects are on the Crawdads roster: #5 INF Justin Foscue (the 14th overall pick in last year's draft), #13 C David Garcia, #16 RHP Ronny Henriquez, #21 INF Chris Seise, #22 INF Jonathan Ornelas, #25 RHP Justin Slaten, and #30 LHP Avery Weems.

A change to the Crawdads coaching staff was also announced. Jordan Tiegs will be coming to Hickory to lead the Crawdads' pitching staff while the previously announced pitching coach of Steve Mintz will be in Down East.

Only 26 players will be on the active roster, so two players will begin the season on the inactive list to start the season.

The team will depart Arizona at the end of the week to get settled in Hickory over the weekend. They will head to Greensboro on May 4th to kick off a 6-game road series before coming back for the Home Opener on Tuesday, May 11th. Tickets for all 60 home games are currently on sale at hickorycrawdads.com.

# PITCHERS (17) HT WT B/T DOB HOMETOWN Last Club ACQUIRED

Anderson, Grant 6'0" 200 R/R 6/21/97 Port Arthur, TX Hickory Trade (2019)

Bradford, Cody 6'4" 205 L/L 2/22/98 Aledo, TX N/A 6th round (2019)

Casanova, Jean 6'3" 175 R/R 3/4/97 Waukegan, IL Hickory 35th round (2016)

Chandler, Sean 6'6" 205 R/R 1/24/97 Bellevue, NE Hickory 6th round (2018)

Henriquez, Ronny 5'10" 160 R/R 6/20/00 Banao, DR Hickory NDFA (2017)

Kent, Zak 6'2" 205 R/R 2/24/98 Henrico, VA Spokane 9th Round (2019)

Linarez, Jesus 6'4" 250 R/R 1/10/97 Banao, DR Hickory NDFA (2014)

Nordlin, Seth 6'4" 215 R/R 9/4/97 Mesa, AZ Spokane 13th Round (2017)

Polley, Triston 6'0" 200 L/L 12/20/96 Indianapolis Spokane 16th Round (2019)

Ragans, Cole 6'4" 205 L/L 12/12/97 Crawfordville, FL Spokane 1st Round (2016)

Robert, Daniel 6'4" 250 L/R 8/30/94 Hoover, AL Hickory 21st Round (2017)

Slaten, Justin 6'5" 240 R/R 9/15/97 Columbus, TX Spokane 3rd Round (2019)

Snyder, Nick 6'2" 190 R/R 10/10/95 Palm City, FL Hickory 19th round (2017)

Thomas, Tyler 6'0" 175 R/L 12/22/95 San Diego, CA Down East Trade (2018)

Tiedemann, Tai 6'6" 195 R/R 5/31/96 Lakewood, CA Spokane 8th round (2016)

Weems, Avery 6'2" 215 R/L 6/6/97 Flagstaff, AZ Great Falls (CHW) Trade (2020)

Wolfram, Grant 6'8" 235 L/L 12/12/96 Holland, MI Hickory 18th round (2018)

ROSTER

Last updated: April 27, 2021 TEXAS RANGERS

# CATCHERS (2) HT WT B/T DOB HOMETOWN Last Club ACQUIRED

Garcia, David 5'11" 200 S/R 2/6/00 Caracas, VZ Spokane NDFA (2016)

Kapers, Scott 5'11" 200 R/R 11/27/96 Schereville, IN Spokane 17th round (2018)

# INFIELDERS (4) HT WT B/T DOB HOMETOWN Last Club ACQUIRED

Crim, Blaine 5'11" 205 R/R 6/17/97 Mobile, AL Spokane 19th Round (2019)

Foscue, Justin 6'0" 210 R/R 3/2/99 Huntsville, AL N/A 1st Round (2020)

Ornelas, Jonathan 6'1" 190 R/R 5/26/00 Glendale, AZ Hickory 3rd round (2018)

Seise, Chris 6'3" 205 R/R 1/6/99 Schenectady, NY Hickory 1st round (2017)

# OUTFIELDERS (5) HT WT B/T DOB HOMETOWN Last Club ACQUIRED

Anderson, Ryan 6'2" 220 R/R 8/30/95 Walnut Creek, CA Hickory 31st Round (2018)

Aparicio, Miguel 6'0" 200 L/L 3/17/99 San Carlos, VZ Hickory NDFA (2015)

Enright, Kole 6'1" 200 S/R 1/21/98 West Orange, FL Hickory 3rd round (2016)

Gonzalez, Pedro 6'6" 225 R/R 10/27/97 Santo Domingo, DR Hickory Trade (2017)

Guenther, Jake 6'4" 225 L/L 5/16/97 Oshkosh, WI Princeton (TB) Trade (2020)

# FIELD STAFF POSITION

Joshua Johnson

Chad Comer

Jordan Tiegs

Hiram Bocachica

Yuichi Takizawa

Jon Nazarko

Manager

Hitting Coach

Pitching Coach

Coach

Athletic Trainer

Strength & Conditioning Coach

