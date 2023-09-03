Renegades lose finale to Blue Rocks, 5-3

September 3, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wilmington, Del. - The Hudson Valley Renegades dropped their series finale to the Wilmington Blue Rocks 5-3 on Sunday night at Frawley Stadium.

Baron Stuart was dealing early in his second start against the Blue Rocks this season. After allowing a single to Andrew Pickney in the first, Stuart (2-3) retired the next eight batters before Pickney again tallied a one-out single in the fourth. Yohandy Morales was then hit by a pitch before Matt Suggs drilled a three-run home to centerfield to give the Blue Rocks a 3-0 lead.

Jared McKenzie clubbed a solo home run to right off Stuart in the fifth to extend Wilmington's lead to 4-0. On the other side, Blue Rocks starter Kyle Luckham was also strong in the early innings, limiting Hudson Valley to one hit in the first five frames.

The Renegades broke through against Luckham (5-6) for three runs in the sixth after Kyle Battle and Jared Serna led off the inning with a pair of singles. Ben Cowles then swung at the first pitch of his at-bat and tripled home both Serna and Battle to cut the deficit to 4-2. The next batter, T.J. Rumfield, hit a sacrifice fly to right to score Cowles and trim the deficit to 4-3.

The Blue Rocks padded their lead to 5-3 with a pair of back-to-back ground rule doubles from McKenzie and Cortland Lawson against Joel Valdez in the seventh inning.

Trailing a pair of runs, Rafael Flores worked a one-out walk in the ninth against Todd Peterson to bring the tying run to the plate before the right-hander retired the next two batters to earn his third save of the week and eighth of the season.

With his single in the sixth inning, Serna extended his hitting streak to 13 games and is currently the longest active streak in High-A.

After an off day on Monday, the Renegades return home to Heritage Financial Park to start a six-game series with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Tuesday. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network.

Renegades Record:

68-58, 29-31

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.