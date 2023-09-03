Walk-Off Homer for Felix Reyes as Claws Win Regular Season Home Finale

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Felix Reyes hit a three-run walk-off home run to cap a four-run ninth inning as the BlueClaws rallied to top Aberdeen 7-6 on Sunday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark! The BlueClaws entered the inning trailing 6-3 but got a run on a groundout by Caleb Ricketts before Reyes' first BlueClaws home run, which could not have come at a bigger time.

Jersey Shore pulled to within a half-game of first place Brooklyn (scheduled to play on Sunday night) and now have just six games left in the regular season. It was the first walk-off home run by the BlueClaws since Ben Pelletier hit one off Delmarva in August of 2019.

Leandro Pineda and Caleb Ricketts scored on the home run. Justin Crawford scored earlier in the inning on a groundout by Ricketts to cut the lead to 6-4.

Matt Russell (6-7) earned the win after allowing one run in the top of the ninth.

Aberdeen got a run in the first inning when Carter Young scored on a double play grounder from Isaac De Leon. Felix Reyes added SAC flies in both the first and third innings to take a 2-1 lead.

Rafael Marcano, had retired 14 of 15 but ran into some trouble in the sixth. Ryan Higgins singled home a run, but Gabriel Rincones Jr. threw Samuel Basallo out at the plate to keep the game tied at two.

Aberdeen took the lead in the seventh on a home run by Erison Placencia off Carlos Betancourt. The IronBirds added to their lead on a two-run home run by Samuel Basallo in the top of the eighth to go up 5-2.

Ricketts went 3-5 in the win while Gabriel Rincones Jr. had two hits. Reyes drove in five of the seven BlueClaws runs.

The BlueClaws are off on Monday and open the final series of the season on Tuesday at Hudson Valley.

