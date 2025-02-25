Reller's Hat Trick Lifts Athens

Danville, IL - Another David vs Goliath matchup would come down to the wire in Danville this past Saturday. In a back and forth game of runs, Brandon Reller's hat trick helped propel Athens over the Dashers late surge in a hotly contested game.

After a hard fought battle last night, Athens and the Dashers hit the ice for their second of three meetings. The game started with a positive for the Dashers. After taking an early penalty they went shorthanded. However, on the kill Blake Siewertsen forced a turnover and made a great dangle to create a chance all alone that he buried to put the Dashers in front 1-0. This was the 4th shorthanded tally for the Dashers this year, and a great way to open up the opening frame. The lead didn't last long as less than 3 minutes later Brandon Reller lit the lamp to tie it. The Dasher offense disappeared after this, being held to just 5 shots through 20 minutes. In the final 4 minutes, Athens broke the deadlock when Daniil Glukharev one-timed a shot past Rutherford to make it 2-1. Athens took their 2-1 lead to the dressing room leading in shots 15-5.

Period 2 the Dashers had to find a way to get their game back and play to their identity, but against a juggernaut of an offense their workload would increase quickly. It took just 77 seconds for Brandon Reller to add his second tally and make it 3-1. The ensuing 7 minutes neither team had many opportunities. Then Reller fired a bullet into the net again around the midway point, earning his first career hat trick and making it 4-1. Reller came into the weekend with 4 points, and doubled that total with his 4th goal in 5 periods. Safe to say, he was HOT, and the Dashers struggled to contain him. Before the Dasher faithful could finish mourning the 4th tally, a 5th was added off a turnover that sprung Virgili who made a beautiful pass to Malik Johnson who one-timed it on goal to make it 5-1. After this, the Dashers' pressure resumed. They were rewarded when Siewertsen beat Lavalliere over the blocker for his second of the game to make it 5-2. The Dashers outshot Athens 16-12 in period 2, but were outscored 3-1. Trailing by 3, it would take a miraculous third period for the Dashers to climb back into the contest.

Now or never for the Dashers. Neither team could get much going through the first half of the third. The Dashers did have one man advantage chance in the front half but couldn't do anything with it. Shortly after the infraction expired, Kim Miettinen sent a shot from the point that was tipped in by Trey Fischer, for his 5th of the season and first goal since November 30th. The lead dwindled to 2. Shortly after, Lucas Rothe was assessed a delay of game penalty. To the shock of everyone, Zac Horn forced a turnover at the blue line and tucked a backhanded breakaway through the five-hole of Lavalliere for the Dashers second shorthanded goal of the night making it 5-4 with just inside 7 minutes remaining in regulation. The Dashers had a whole lot of zone time down the stretch, even outshooting Athens 13-9 in the final frame, but the sand would run out. Filip Virgili's empty net goal solidified a 6-4 victory for the Rock Lobsters, their 7th straight.

The two teams will battle one last time this season tomorrow at 4:05 inside the David S. Palmer Arena.

