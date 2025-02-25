Beedon Earns Broadcast Excellence Award for Rockers Coverage

February 25, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







Lansing MI - The voice of Motor City Rocker's hockey, Brady Beedon has been recognized for his work behind the mic, earning an award for his broadcasts of the Rockers.

The Michigan Association of Broadcasters announced its 2024 Broadcast Excellence Awards on Monday morning. Beedon received the Best Sports Play-by-Play award in the Commercial Radio Market 1 category for his broadcasts of last year's Rockers playoff games on WDTK Detroit.

"I was shocked when I heard I won," Beedon said. "I didn't even know I was nominated for the awards until I got the call telling me I won."

Beedon's award-winning broadcast occurred during a radio partnership with WDTK during the end of the 2023-24 season, but due to changes in management at the station, the deal was not renewed.

Beedon earned the honors alongside the producer Brian Belesky, and WDTK promotions director Shelley Mabel.

The awards are broken down into four different categories, with Market 1 including the largest stations around the state. Beedon's submission beat out WJR's coverage of the MHSAA football playoff game between Warren De La Salle and Davison.

"To be in the same conversation as some of the most prestigious stations around the state is humbling," Beedon said "I'm glad I could help shine a light on the Rockers, I hope we can continue to grow the broadcast. Even though we don't have a radio deal anymore, I am proud of the strides we have taken recently on the video side."

Beedon is currently in his third season with the Motor City Rockers.

Fans can catch Beedon's calls during all Rockers home games. The next broadcast is scheduled for Friday, Feb 28 when the Columbus River Dragons come to town. Puck drop is 7:35.

