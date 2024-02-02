Reliever Carter Linton Re-Signs with Owlz for 2024

February 2, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL) - Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - Right-handed pitcher Carter Linton has signed with the Northern Colorado Owlz for the 2024 season.

Linton was a workhorse out of the Owlz bullpen in 2023. His 42 appearances were second-most on the team.

"He had his best year as a pro and threw the most innings he's ever thrown in a season," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said. "We're expecting a lot more of the same this season at the back end of games we are winning."

Linton pitched 50 innings for the Owlz in 2023, recording a 4.86 ERA and striking out 66. He was especially dominant in August, tossing 20.2 innings in 14 appearances with a 2.18 ERA and 20 strikeouts.

The righty will return to NoCo for 2024, looking to build on his strong debut with the Owlz.

"The way Frank runs this ball club is as professional as they come," Linton said. "We expect a championship nothing less, and we are going to bring that to NoCo this year."

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from February 2, 2024

Reliever Carter Linton Re-Signs with Owlz for 2024 - Northern Colorado Owlz

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.