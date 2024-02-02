Vibes Announce New Hires

February 2, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL) - Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







The Rocky Mountain Vibes are pleased to announce that four Vibes employees have been promoted to new roles for the 2024 season. Jennifer Burke has been promoted from Marketing Assistant to Director of Marketing and Thomas Jeffries has moved from bullpen catcher to a role in the front office as Community Sales Manager. Aniya Williams will take over as the Box Office Manager and Hudson Ridley has been promoted from the secondary broadcaster and Press Box Intern to the Director of Broadcast and Media Relations.

Burke spent her first season with the Vibes (2023) assisting the marketing team. She graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2020 from Grand Canyon University with a degree in Sports Management and was the Havocs Student Section Social Media Coordinator. In college, she worked with the Cleveland Guardians in merchandising and the Arizona Diamondbacks in the marketing department. Burke, a Pueblo native, has worked in Colorado since graduation, and has ascended rapidly in the Vibes organization.

Jeffries started the 2023 season as the Vibes bullpen catcher while teaching STEM at Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy. He graduated from Texas A&M Corpus Christi in 2019 with a degree in Political Science and a 2nd Team Academic All-American nod while playing baseball. He eventually worked his way into the lineup and racked up 11 hits in 12 games. Jeffries then decided to pivot to a role in sales, focusing on creating relationships between the Vibes organization and the Colorado Springs community.

Williams has worked her way from an Assistant Box Office Manager to Box Office Manager. She recently graduated from University of Colorado at Colorado Springs with a degree in Business Management. Williams grew up in the Springs and has three years of experience in sales.

Ridley is moving from the number two broadcaster to the Voice of the Vibes and Director of Broadcast and Media Relations. He is currently a sophomore at Syracuse University studying Broadcast Journalism. Last season was Ridley's first in professional baseball after making the jump from collegiate broadcasting the year before.

For more updates on the Rocky Mountain Vibes, follow us on social media, @vibesbaseball on X and Instagram. Also, don't forget to buy your season tickets at vibesbaseball.com

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from February 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.