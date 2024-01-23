Reliable Shortstop Armstrong Re-Signs for 2024

January 23, 2024 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Tuesday the re-signing of shortstop Andy Armstrong.

The 26-year-old hit .261 for the club in 2023, with 19 doubles and 32 runs batted in. He also set a league single-season record with 23 sacrifice bunts.

The native of Coos, Bay, Oregon was originally acquired via a trade with the Frontier League's Evansville Otters on March 6, 2023. Armstrong spent the 2022 campaign with Evansville after making his professional debut with the Ogden Raptors of the Pioneer League in 2021. He has compiled a .253 batting average with four home runs and 84 RBIs over his first three seasons as a pro.

Armstrong played five seasons at Oregon State University (Corvallis, Oregon) where he won an NCAA Division I National Championship in 2018.

"We're very excited to see Andy back in a Goldeyes uniform," said skipper Logan Watkins. "He was one of the best defensive shortstops in the league last year and he also put together a solid season offensively. We are looking for him to continue his great defensive play and continue to make gains at the plate, which could put him in the All-Star conversation."

Winnipeg now has eight players under contract for the 2024 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 1.

2024 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

IF Andy Armstrong

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Dayson Croes

RHP Colton Eastman

OF Ryan Holgate

RHP Marshall Kasowski

LHP Travis Seabrooke

OF Miles Simington

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, visit the team's official website goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from January 23, 2024

Reliable Shortstop Armstrong Re-Signs for 2024 - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.