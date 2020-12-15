Reid Ryan Returns as Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment CEO

December 15, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express







ROUND ROCK, Texas - Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment is thrilled to announce that Reid Ryan has returned to the organization as the Chief Executive Officer after a successful seven-year tenure as the President of Business Operations for the Houston Astros. Former Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment CEO Reese Ryan is transitioning into another leadership role for the Ryan family's other business ventures.

"I want to thank Reese for his outstanding leadership of Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment over the last eight years. Under his guidance, this organization has grown from our roots here in Round Rock to have a presence in multiple communities across the State of Texas and around the country," Reid Ryan said. "I would never have been able to join the Houston Astros as President if Reese hadn't stepped up to lead Ryan Sanders."

Back at the helm of the organization that he founded, Reid will oversee not only the Round Rock Express, but also RS3 Strategic Hospitality and RS3 Turf.

Reid served as the Founder and original CEO of Ryan Sanders Baseball, which has since grown into Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment, leading the charge in acquiring the Jackson Generals franchise and relocating the club to Round Rock to become the Express in 2000. During his first tenure as the team's CEO, Reid's top priority was the fan experience, and he quickly became a fan favorite for his ability to connect with people, speak with fans on a personal level and use their feedback to improve the organization.

After five prosperous years leading the E-Train as the Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, Reid played an integral role in founding the Corpus Christi Hooks, who became the Astros new Double-A affiliate as the Express moved to the ranks of Triple-A in 2005. Under his leadership, both the Express and Hooks were perennially lauded as two of the top franchises in minor league attendance, stadium satisfaction, franchise value and player development.

Reid was named the President of Business Operations for the Houston Astros in May 2013, becoming one of the youngest team presidents in baseball. His time in Houston included the best stretch of on-field success in franchise history as the Astros captured the 2017 World Series title as well as the American League pennant in 2019.

During Reid's tenure in Houston, he successfully oversaw the Hooks' transition to becoming an owned and operated affiliate of the Astros. He also played a significant role in opening Houston's Spring Training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida as well as securing the Astros Class A affiliate in Fayetteville, North Carolina. His impact on the Astros is felt from the Minute Maid Park remodel and the hiring of the Astros broadcast team to the creation of the Astros Hall of Fame.

No stranger to the game, Reid served as a bat boy for the Astros while his father and Hall of Famer Nolan pitched in the Astrodome in the 1980s. He later pitched collegiately at the University of Texas and Texas Christian University, winning a pair of Southwest Conference titles along the way. He pitched two seasons in the Texas Rangers organization after being drafted in the 17th round of the 1994 MLB Draft. He became the sixth member, and first executive, to be inducted into the Round Rock Express Hall of Fame on August 16, 2019.

In his eight years as CEO, Reese Ryan led unprecedented growth for Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment. The Express finished in the top two in total attendance in the Pacific Coast League each year Reese was at the helm. The club was named the Bob Freitas Triple-A Organization of the Year in 2016 by Baseball America. The Express were also the recipient of the John Henry Moss Community Service Award in 2016 after finishing as a finalist in 2015. Previously, the team was named a finalist for the John H. Johnson President's Award, given annually to the most complete Minor League Baseball franchise, in both 2013 and 2014 under Reese's guidance.

"We're happy to welcome Reid back to the organization that he built from the ground up," Reese Ryan said. "What he accomplished during his time in Houston is unparalleled and I know his return will only strengthen the Ryan Sanders organization. I am so proud of all that we have accomplished over the last eight years and I look forward to having a front row seat to see where Reid takes the businesses in the future."

Reese played an integral role in founding both RS3 Strategic Hospitality and RS3 Turf in 2013. Since then, both organizations have grown into nationally acclaimed service providers. RS3 Strategic Hospitality currently operates in 10 venues throughout Texas, including Circuit of the Americas, H-E-B Center and Dell Diamond, as well as Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, Florida.

RS3 Turf has provided field services for countless teams and sports organizations, all the way from city parks and schools to Major League Soccer, Major League Baseball and National Football League organizations. Reese oversaw RS3 Turf's expansion into the sports field materials industry through a partnership with Whittlesey Landscape Supplies before joining forces with Act Global to provide a state-of-the-art, Nolan Ryan-branded synthetic turf line.

In his new role, Reese will take a larger responsibility overseeing operations of Nolan Ryan Brands, including Goodstock by Nolan Ryan, as well as the Ryan family's cattle and ranching operations. He also serves as the Chairman of the Board for R Bank, a community bank with 10 locations and over $700,000,000 in assets.

For more information about the Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment family of companies, visit RS3Sports.com.

Pacific Coast League Stories from December 15, 2020

