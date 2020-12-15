Randy Boyd Joins Memphis Redbirds Leadership Group

December 15, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds and Principal Owner Peter B. Freund announced Tuesday that Randy Boyd has joined the ownership group.

Boyd, the president of the University of Tennessee, brings a wealth of experience in sports to the Redbirds. His company, Boyd Sports LLC, owns and operates four minor league baseball teams in Tennessee: Knoxville, Johnson City, Greeneville and Elizabethton.

He has been committed to creating "America's Friendliest Ballpark" and has upgraded the facilities every year including new locker rooms, field improvements, and food and activities for fans. A noted champion of Tennessee business as founder of Radio Systems Corp., based in Knoxville, Boyd brings strong local and statewide business ties to the organization.

"Having the opportunity to partner with an individual such as Randy Boyd is a true privilege and speaks to our ownership's continued commitment to the city of Memphis and the state of Tennessee," Freund said. "We are thrilled to have Randy's years of experience in both the State and the great game of baseball to further enhance our vision for the future."

"Jenny and I love Memphis and the people here. We also love baseball and have an admiration for the Cardinals, one of the best franchises ever. The Redbirds have an amazing facility, and most importantly, amazing owners in Peter Freund, Craig Unger and the St. Louis Cardinals," Boyd said. "Partnering with someone like Peter, who is not just passionate about the game but the impact it makes on the community, is exciting. We are looking forward to decades of creating great experiences at AutoZone Park and being an even bigger part of this great city."

Last week, the St. Louis Cardinals announced a 10-year extension to their affiliation with Memphis and the Redbirds. "We have worked with Boyd Sports in Johnson City for years and are thrilled that Randy is joining our partnership with Peter and Craig in Memphis," said John Mozeliak, President of Baseball Operations for the St. Louis Cardinals. Boyd, a UT graduate, was appointed in March of 2020 to serve as CEO of the statewide university system including the UT Health Science Center in Memphis.

Previously he has served as chairman of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. He was a founder and co-chair of the Governor's Rural Taskforce, which exists to help state government and industry leaders find solutions to the biggest challenges facing rural Tennessee.

Boyd also served as Gov. Bill Haslam's special adviser for higher education. He was the architect for Tennessee Promise and Drive to 55 and was the founder and chairman of Tennessee Achieves.

Through his philanthropy, Boyd supports the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research and the Anderson Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation's Boyd Venture Challenge seed grant program for student entrepreneurs, both through the Haslam College of Business at UT Knoxville. Boyd and his wife Jenny established The Boyd Foundation in 2018 to support animal welfare and youth education in Tennessee.

Andrew Moon of DSM Sports Consulting Group served as the advisor on this transaction.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from December 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.