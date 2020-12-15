Lights and Leashes Returning to Sugar Land Holiday Lights

December 15, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release







(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS) - Sugar Land Holiday Lights (cooled by Just Fix It) enters its fifth week at Constellation Field, including the return of Lights and Leashes as well as another edition of Santa's Center Field Cinema.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights will be open 6-9 p.m. from Tuesday-Thursday, and Sunday, and will be open 6-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available for purchase at sugarlandholidaylights.com. Below is a breakdown of special events for Week 5:

Tuesday, December 15, Open from 6-9 p.m. - Silver Bells Night

Seniors (55-and-older) can purchase a discounted $10 general admission ticket.

Wednesday, December 16, Open from 6-9 p.m. - Santa's Center Field Cinema

The Skeeters will be airing "Polar Express" on their Texas-Sized videoboard at Constellation Field. Attendees can bring lawn chairs and blankets and watch the movie in the outfield surrounded by light displays. The movie is included with a general admission ticket and will begin at 6:45 p.m.

Thursday, December 17, Open from 6-9 p.m. - Lights and Leashes Night

Attendees are encouraged to bring their dog(s) on this night. Those bringing their dog(s) will receive a discounted $10 general admission ticket. People bringing their dog(s) will be required to sign a waiver before entering Constellation Field.

For updates and more information on the Skeeters and Sugar Land Holiday Lights, visit sugarlandskeeters.com and sugarlandholidaylights.com, or follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from December 15, 2020

Lights and Leashes Returning to Sugar Land Holiday Lights - Sugar Land Skeeters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.