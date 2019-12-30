Reichert Earns Second Call-Up, Heads for Norfolk

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen have announced that forward Jakob Reichert has been recalled to the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.

Reichert, 26, previously earned a call-up in November, when the Fort Wayne Comets needed a rental option. After three games in Fort Wayne, Reichert was returned to the Rivermen, where he continued collecting points.

All told, Reichert posted points in 12 of 15 games played with Peoria and played at over a point-per-game pace with nine goals and 17 points. After his stint with the Komets, the Langley, BC native put together six points in his eight games back with the Rivermen before finding his way back to the ECHL in what will be his third tour of duty in the league.

