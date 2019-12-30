Dawgs Bring Back Goaltender Henry Dill

December 30, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced that goaltender Henry Dill has been signed to a contract. Additionally, goaltender Ian Sylves been placed on team suspension while he elects to take some time away from the game for physical health reasons.

Dill returns to Roanoke where he appeared in seven games during the 2018-19 season. The second-year pro went 2-2-0 with the Dawgs last year and had a 4.06 GAA and .868 save percentage. He opened the 2019-20 season with the Carolina Thunderbirds of the FPHL and is 9-1-1 with a 1.72 GAA and .938 save percentage. Dill is the FPHL's leader in wins, save percentage and shutouts, of which he has three.

Sylves is 1-3-1 in six appearances with the Dawgs and has recorded a 3.55 GAA and .863 save percentage. He opened the season with HK Budapest in Hungary and had a 3.00 GAA and .904 save percentage in seven games before returning stateside.

The Rail Yard Dawgs have also signed Roanoke native Mark Shifflett as an emergency backup goaltender.

Roanoke returns to action on Tuesday night at home for the team's fourth annual New Year's Eve game. Puck drop against the Fayetteville Marksmen is scheduled for 6:05 PM at Berglund Center.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2019

Dawgs Bring Back Goaltender Henry Dill - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.