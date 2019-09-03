Regular Season Ends with Franchise-Best 82nd Win

BIRMINGHAM, AL - A five-run sixth inning in Monday's regular-season conclusion distanced the Biloxi Shuckers (82-57, 41-28 2nd Half) to a 6-1 win over the Birmingham Barons (64-72, 37-30 2nd Half) at Regions Field. The win marks the 82nd of the season for the 2019 club, setting a new franchise-high mark, passing the 2018 Shuckers that finished 81-59.

Monday's action was opened with dominant work on the mound from starter Drew Rasmussen. The right-hander cruised to three scoreless no-hit innings while striking out five and issuing a lone walk in the first inning. Held scoreless over three innings by John Parke, Weston Wilson tagged Vince Arobio (L, 3-2) for a triple in the fourth, and scored on a single by Joantgel Segovia.

Despite stranding a pair of runners in the fifth, Cooper Hummel was plunked on the foot to reach base safely for a 25th straight game. The on-base streak ties the longest in franchise history, set by Garrett Cooper during the 2016 season.

Arobio recorded a pair of outs in the sixth before Alexander Alvarez notched a two-run single to spark a five-run rally. Clayton Andrew's lined a hit into center field and Luis Aviles Jr. followed with a single to score Alvarez for a 4-0 advantage. Hummel and Hinojosa then connected for RBI singles, linking for a stretch of five straight two-out hits to secure a 6-0 cushion.

Placed in a relief role for the first time, Bowden Francis (W, 7-8) carried a combined no-hitter into the sixth inning, but surrendered a leadoff home run to Luis Valuenzuela to end the bid. Spotted a 6-1 lead in the seventh, Luis Contreras (S, 1) allowed three hits across three shutout innings in his Double-A debut to earn the save.

