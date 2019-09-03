Unroe, Kingham Named Final Farm Bureau Players of the Week

PEARL, MS - Mississippi Braves utility infielder Riley Unroe and right-handed pitcher Nolan Kingham have been named the final Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week of the 2019 season. The awards were given for their performances for the M-Braves from Aug. 26-Sept. 2.

Kingham, 22, posted a 1-1 record and 3.21 ERA (5 ER/14.0 IP) over two starts last week, including his fourth complete game of the 2019 season, on Sept. 1 against Chattanooga. Kingham led the league last week with 14.0 innings pitched, striking out seven and walking just three over the two starts, posting a 1.00 WHIP and .216 opponent's batting average.

Kingham tossed the first nine-inning complete game for the M-Braves since Jake Brigham did so on June 4, 2015. The Las Vegas native led Minor League Baseball with four nine-inning complete games and three complete-game shutouts this season. The Texas product ended the year by ranking second in Minor League Baseball with 165.1 innings pitched between Low-A Rome, High-A Florida and Mississippi.

The Atlanta Braves selected Kingham in the 12th round of the 2018 draft out of the University of Texas.

Unroe, 24, also named Southern League Player of the Week, hit in all seven games last week, batting .407 (11-for-27) with two doubles, one triple, two home runs,10 RBI, three runs scored, one stolen base, .467 OBP and 1.245 OPS. Unroe led the league in RBI, total bases (21), and ranked among the leaders in hits (2nd, 11), extra-base hits (2nd, 5), homers (T-2nd), slugging (3rd, .778) and OPS (3rd).

Unroe began his seven-game hitting streak by homering in both games of a doubleheader at Biloxi last Tuesday. The Mesa, Arizona native posted three-RBI performances twice last week and added multiple hits in three games. Over 77 games this season for the M-Braves, Unroe is batting .285 (77-for-270) with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 37 RBI, nine stolen bases and a .350 OBP.

Unroe is the fourth Mississippi player to earn a Southern League weekly award this season joining Connor Lien (Hitter of the Week, April 15-21), Kyle Muller (Pitcher of the Week, May 20-26), Drew Waters (Hitter of the Week, June 10-16).

The M-Braves closed out the 2019 regular season on Monday at Trustmark Park with a 3-2 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts.

